‘Castle, Moortown and Fianna finish in bottom three

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

TRILLICK 2-14 GREENCASTLE 0-6

GREENCASTLE were always going to be up against it at Donnelly Park when facing defending league champions Trillick and that’s how it proved with the St.Macartans running out convincing winners to send the visitors down to Division two.

Lee Brennan once again led the way in the scoring stakes for the winners with 0-7 with Sean O’Donnell, Liam Gray and Colm Garrity on target as well, Mark Carson and Shane Coyle replying for the St.Patricks.

Carson and Coyle proved to be Greencastle’s only marksmen on the day as they struggled to make an impact against a well organised Trillick defence. Daniel Donnell and Liam Gray both found the net as well for the winners as they moved into the semi finals of the league.

OMAGH 1-5 ERRIGAL CIARAN 0-8

THIS game was played last Thursday evening at Healy Park and it was a contest that never rose to any great heights with Jason McAnulla scoring a late equaliser to earn Omagh a share off the spoils against Errigal Ciaran.

Both sides rested a number of key players and it showed as neither of them played the football that they are capable of. It was the visitors who shaded the first half 0-4 to 0-2 with Ryan Lynch and Peter Og McCartan among their points, McAnulla on target for Omagh.

Lynch took his personal tally to 0-5 in the second half with Eoin Kelly also on target but John Kerr replied for Omagh while Micheal Gallagher scored the only goal of the game. With virtually the last kick of the game McAnulla had the final say.

COALISLAND 3-9 DONAGHMORE 1-18



DONAGHMORE produced a stunning second half display at Father Campbell Park as they recovered from a poor start to beat Coalisland to ensure their top flight status and push their opponents into the relegation playoffs.

Peter Heron scored a fourth minute goal and Michael McKernan added another major sixty seconds later. Ronan Cassidy and Conor Cush had five first half points between them for the visitors but four from the boot of Cormac O’Hagan coupled with a Paddy McNeice brace left it 2-6 to 0-6 at the interval.

Within seven minutes of the restart efforts from Cush, Cormac McCann (2) and Johnny McKenna (2) had cut the deficit to the minimum before McNeice scored a goal. Donaghmore rallied to draw level through points from Ronan Donnelly, McKenna and Cush before Heron edged Coalisland back in front. In the final minute Cush sent over the equaliser from a free before his brother Ryan won the game with a late major.

DUNGANNON 1-6 MOORTOWN 0-14

MOORTOWN will travel to Coalisland in a sudden death relegation clash after the St.Malachys once again failed to hold onto a lead this time against Dungannon at O’Neill Park.

The Loughshore men had the better of things in the opening period and they deservedly led 0-9 to 0-6. Peter Devlin, Ryan Kelly and Connor Quinn were among their points with Paul Donaghy, James Quinn and Patrick Molloy responding for the Clarkes.

Shea Lawn and Devlin traded points with Donaghy and Ryan Jones in the third quarter before Dungannon got on top. The hosts hit 1-6 in the last thirteen minutes with Patrick McKearney getting their goal and Donaghy taking his personal haul to 0-7 as they ran out deserving winners in the end.

EDENDORK 3-9 EGLISH 1-8

THESE two sides had made sure of safety in recent outings so the pressure was off here for them both as Edendork took the spoils at home to Eglish.

It was the home side who led 1-6 to 0-4 at halftime with defender Donal Maneely getting their goal with Darren McCurry and Daire Conway getting all of their points between them, Seamus Muldoon and Luke Donnelly with Eglish scores.

The second half was only seven minutes old when Niall Morgan scored his side’s second gaol and they never looked back despite a Donnelly brace in return. McCurry landed another trio of points with Morgan raising another green flag. Eglish had the final say with a late Caolan Muldoon goal but it was only a consolation score at that stage.

DROMORE 2-11 CARRICKMORE 0-5

THESE two sides had already qualified for the league semi finals so there was nothing at stake although it was surprising how comprehensive Dromore’s victory over Carrickmore at Gardrum Park was.

There was nothing between the sides at the end of a low scoring first half with Dromore 0-5 to 0-3 in front thanks to a brace of points each from Sean McNabb and Peter Teague, Lorcan McGarrity with a couple in return for Carrickmore with Rory Donnelly also on the scoresheet.

It took Carrickmore twenty minutes to open their second half account through substitute Stephen Grogan by which stage the game was over as a contest. Emmett O’Neill and Ciaran McCoy had Dromore points with Tiernan and Niall Sludden both scoring goals before McNabb, Teague and Colm MacRory closed the game out with points.

GALBALLY 1-9 LOUGHMACRORY 1-9

THERE was nothing at stake at Pearse Park on Sunday afternoon as Galbally and Loughmacrory concluded their league campaign with a low scoring stalemate.

Eoin Donaghy scored a 17th minute goal for a St.Theresas side who dominated the opening half. Pauraic Meenagh, Gareth Donaghy and Eoin Mullan all featured among their points as they established a 1-6 to 0-3 advantage, Conor Donaghy with two frees for Galbally with Barry Carberry pointing from play.

Donaghy added another trio of points in the third quarter but they were all answered at the other end of the field by Ronan Curran, Ryan Grimley and Eoin McElholm.

Loughmacrory though failed to score again as Galbally came back to snatch a draw courtesy of points from Ronan Nugent and Donaghy either side of a 27th minute Joseph Corrigan goal.

KILLYCLOGHER 4-12 ARDBOE 2-9

BOTH sides may have fielded without a number of regulars but there were still players who impressed ahead of the Championship as Killyclogher made home advantage count against Ardboe.

The Rossas made a good enough start with goals in the opening twenty minutes from Caolan Mallaghan and Stephen Teague, Oran Toal with a Killyclogher major sandwiched in between. Toal and Ben Armstrong supplied points for the hosts and it was all square at the short whistle, 1-7 to 2-4.

Toal grabbed his second goal sixty seconds after the restart as Killyclogher took a lead that they were never to lose.

Anthony Devlin and Peter O’Neill had Ardboe points but two goals in a three minute spell from Patrick Corcoran and Dara Hayes put the issue beyond any doubt.