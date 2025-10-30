Castlederg and Drumquin Ladies secure League titles

LADIES LEAGUE ROUND-UP

Div 1 Semi-Final

Dungannon 0-12 St Macartan’s 0-8

DUNGAMNON may have a bit of a wait to see who they will play in the Division One Final but they will certainly celebrate an historic semi-final success over St Macartan’s at Eoghan Ruadh at the weekend.

The Macs, who have had phenomenal success over the past two decades, will miss out on silverware for the first time in fourteen years after this loss in what was a hard fought encounter.

Level at the break at three apiece the Clarkes pulled away in the second period adding nine points to secure a meeting with either Errigal Ciaran or Trillick in the decider.

Slaine McCarroll hit four points for the Macs, with Shauna Mc Girr, Tara O’Hagan and Cathy Maguire also among their scorers over the hour.

There was a welcome return from injury by Aoife McGahan who scored three of the Clarkes tally. Aine McNulty top scored with seven points while Hannah Cavlan and Cara Pinkerton also got on the Dungannon scoresheet.

Div 2 Semi-Final Preview

THERE has been nothing between Loughmacrory and Kildress through the league and championship campaign so expect another titanic clash this Saturday at Pairc an Locha. The Loughmacrory club, still on a real high since the weekend Mens senior title success, will be keen to add to that but manager Karl Logue will be well aware that they face a stern test.

Both sides come into the game after missing out on Championship honours with the Lough unbeaten in the league against the Tones who finished fourth in the table. Throw in time is 3pm on Saturday.

Div 3 Final

Castlederg 2-10 Donaghmore 0-13

AS the Castlederg club celebrate fifty years this week their ladies secured another Junior League title with three points to spare over a battling Donaghmore in what was a tight decider at Greencastle.

Unbeaten in the league this year the Derg girls carried that form through to the final with a well organised display.

St Patrick’s dominated the opening half only to lead by a single point at the break, 0-10 to 2-3, the Derg goals from Laura Mc Sorley who top scored with 2-3.

Emma Dolan, Liz Mc Donnell and Isabella Grimes played a key role for Donaghmore latching on key scores. Hannah Donnelly and Natalie O’Hagan also carved out openings in an entertaining opening half.

After the break Castlederg took charge of the contest as Donaghmore only managed three further scores. Veteran Shannon Lynch was outstanding while Eadaoin Lynch, Leah McMenamin, Aoibhann McGarvey and Caitlin Mc Callion got the scoreboard moving for a determined Castlederg who were not going to be denied the league trophy.

Div 4 Final

Drumquin 4-18 Galbally 4-11 (aet)

DRUMQUIN sealed the dream double but once again they were pushed to the pin of their collar by a well organised Pearses side. Atrocious conditions failed to dampen the quality shown by two battling teams but in the end it was the craft and quality of Sara Louise McLaughlin and Muireann Donnelly that helped steer the Wolfe Tones home.

The sides were level at the break. Galbally had two goals on the board, an early strike from Alanagh McNulty with Annabelle Quinn then finding the net just shy of the break. Galbally who had the wind at their backs in the second half missed a penalty but Rachel Kelly and Quinn bagged goals, Quinn with a great lobbed effort.

As the game headed towards a tense climax Drumquin cut the gap to four and with two quick points and a goal they nudged ahead only for Mary Traynor to level things and send the final into extra-time.

The Tones dominated the additional time adding 1-7 to Galbally’s single point. Despite Traynor, Kelly and Elis Tally’s best efforts it was the Tones day.

Donnelly top scored with 2-6, with Aoife Brown and Jolene Mc Menamin also among the Tones goals while after a great personal year McLaughlin registered six points.