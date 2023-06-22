Castlederg U16s to the ‘Four’ in League decider

CASTLEDERG 4-8 AGHALOO 1-6

Castlederg’s ability to get goals ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides as they collected the Under-16 Grade 4 League title at the expense of Aghaloo at Tattyreagh on Saturday morning.

Despite playing against the wind in the first half St Eugene’s still managed to lead by a point and when they grabbed two goals within six minutes of the restart they never looked back as they emerged worthy winners on the day against gallant opponents.

Conor Quinn and man of the match Corin McConnell twice traded points early on before Shea Leonard edged Castlederg in front. Respective midfielders Darren McAnespie and Oisin Lynch then swapped points before Aghaloo got their noses in front in the 20th minute thanks to a McAnespie goal.

That proved to be their last score of the opening period though as the St.Eugenes finished strongly. Cathaoir Keenan, Leonard and McConnell all raised white flags as Castlederg held a 0-7 to 1-3 advantage at the short whistle.

The second half was less than sixty seconds old when McConnell caught a long delivery in from Lynch before turning sharply to blast to the net.

It was the perfect start to the second half for the winners and the same player added a carbon copy goal five minutes later to leave them in control.

A long range free off the ground from McConnell moved the winners further in front as Aghaloo failed to register in the third quarter.

A twenty six minute barren spell either side of the interval from Aghaloo was ended through a Quinn point but any doubts as t the outcome of the game ended in the 52nd minute as McConnell carried the ball twenty metres before firing in to complete his hat-trick.

To their credit Aghaloo kept battling away with points from Patrick Sherry and Jay McKenna Douglas but sandwiched in between was a goal from Eoghan Bradley as Castlederg took the silverware in style.

Castlederg scorers – Corin McConnell 3-4 (3frees), Eoghan Bradley 1-0, Shea Leonard 0-2, Oisin Lynch 0-1, Cathaoir Keenan 0-1

Aghaloo scorers – Darren McAnespie 1-1, Conor Quinn 0-3, Patrick Sherry 0-1, Jay McKenna Douglas 0-1

Referee – Ciagan Patton, Naomh Eoghan