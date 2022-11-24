Castlederg United drawn against Junior Cup holders

CASTLEDERG United will face holders Coalisland Athletic in the fourth round of the fonaCAB Irish Junior Cup.
The Derg side were paired with the defending champions in last night’s’s draw with Jake Leitch’s team being handed home advantage.
Neighbours Dergview Reserves were also drawn at home against North West League opponents, BBOB Londonderry as were Tummery Athletic, who will host Damolly FC, and Strathroy Harps, who entertain Crumlin United seconds.
Fermanagh’s two remaining representatives are both on their travels. NFC Kesh are off to the seaside to face Portrush, 3-2 victors over Ardstraw in Round Three, while four-time champions Enniskillen Rangers will take on the winners of the third round tie between Macosquin and Rosario YC II.
All fourth round ties have been pencilled in for Saturday, January 7 and will be played to a finish with extra-time and penalties if required.
Draw
Castlederg United v Coalisland Athletic; Dergview Reserves v BBOB Londonderry; Macosquin/Rosario YCII v Enniskillen Rangers; Portrush v NFC Kesh; Strathroy Harps v Crumlin United II; Tummery v Damolly FC.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)