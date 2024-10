WHATEVER about the quality on show last Saturday- or lack of- Greencastle forward Daniel Tuohey maintains that one thing that can’t be questioned is the team’s resilience and character.

The St Patrick’s looked almost down and out in a fairly turgid Intermediate Championship semi-final encounter against Moy in blustery Pomeroy until at the last gasp Conor Carson popped up in a crowded square to fist home a goal to secure a 1-3 to 0-6 draw.

Both sets of players and supporters will be hoping for a little better entertainment in the replay this Friday night under the lights at O’Neill’s Healy Park, with the winner set to face Derrylaughan in the Paddy Cullen Cup showpiece the following weekend.

Tuohey’s attitude and workrate last Saturday spoke volumes for Greencastle’s spirit and never say die approach, even if it appeared that they were going to emerge on the losing side.

While admitting that they diced with death, he felt overall they fully warranted another crack at the Tir na Nogs.

“ I thought we deserved it to be honest although it was late in the day alright. We played most of the football I thought. I know it might not have been great to watch and I don’t like to make excuses but a wind like that can ruin a game for both teams.

“ We did miss plenty in fairness though Moy had their chances to. We won’t run anyone down, it was just one of those days when shooting was really tough. At least we live to fight another day.”

Tuohey felt that the impact of Greencastle’s subs helped to switch the momentum of the contest in his side’s favour even if they struggled to translate that control into tangible reward on the scoreboard.

“ We just keep going to the final whistle, that is hammered home to us. You even see the impact of the men who came off the bench, a lot of them will feel they should be starting.

“ You have the likes of Barry McGarvey who has played every minute all year and he has to sit it out for one game. But you could have no better man to come on and try his heart out. He made some difference and it was the same with Sean Fox. We have 25/26 players available who all can step in and do a job and that should stand to us the next day.”

Daniel cautioned though that the ‘Castle boys also expect Moy to be chomping at the bit to make amends for their indifferent showing at Plunkett Park.

“ Semi-finals are never going to be easy and we knew we had to battle if we wanted to get to the final. That’s still the case now heading into the replay.

“Moy have plenty of County stars past and present so no doubt they will go away and analyse their own performance as well. I’d say they will be looking to pick it up for next weekend too.”