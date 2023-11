IT’S make or break time for the final two clubs now left in Tyrone domestic adult action as Moy’s clash against Coalisland this Sunday brings with it the prize of senior football in 2024.

This is game three for the Tir Na nOgs in their quest for promotion just a year after being relegated.

But the stakes are arguably far higher for Coalisland who haven’t been in Division Two football since 1984 and are dreading the threat of dropping to Intermediate ranks.

The clash, then, has all the ingredients for an intriguing meeting. While Moy have the competitive edge from wins over Beragh and Aghyaran in consecutive weeks, the Fianna have been relying on challenge matches to sharpen them since defeating Moortown a month ago.

Moy player-manager, Sean Cavanagh, is well aware of what’s at stake, and the talents of a Fianna team contaning Tyrone captain, Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan, Tiernan Quinn and a host of talented players who have been accustomed to playing at the highest level within Tyrone.

“Coalisland are one of those big star-studded teams that everybody outside of Tyrone knows.

“They are a top team and to have a chance to go in and have a game against them in the last game of the season,” he said.

“We were in that same situation last year and Edendork sort of nipped us in extra time.

“So we know what that sort of game is going to look like and feel like and it gives us the chance to know what we are capable of.

“As I say we didn’t do that in the County Final so hopefully we’ll bring our best game next week.

“The dynamic of this game is probably that we’ve less to lose. Two months ago we were tenth in Division Two at one stage. At one stage we were talking about the risk of going to Junior football and to be now talking about playing the likes of Coalisland is amazing.

“At that stage Clogher were beating us well down in the Moy and Aghyaran up in Aghyaran – the likes of Coalisland and the top of Tyrone football looked like quite a distance away.”

But now the Moy side are on the verge of winning their way back into Division One and it’s a prospect which is certain to drive them on at Pomeroy on Sunday.

“I’ve been saying to the boys that next week we’ll be pitting ourselves against some of the best players and most historical teams in the county,” he added. That can only be a good thing and it’s that dynamic of having a few wins over us and hopefully we will have that momentum and hopefully we will go next week and bring that game we meant to in the County Final.”