OMAGH CBS will take on their counterparts from Newry school Abbey CBS in the Rannafast Cup final and it’s fair to say they’re certainly not lacking in experience of participating in – and winning – schools finals.

The match was due to go ahead on Saturday past at the Dub in Belfast but because of Storm Daragh it was postponed until next week.

The Brothers are on the cusp of a fourth successive title triumph (something never before been achieved in the school) as in previous seasons they captured the Dalton, Corn na nÓg and Oisin McGrath trophies.

Jointly managed by Pat McNabb and Conor McFlynn, they’ve been in imperious form en route to the final, as exemplified by their 8-17 to 2-6 victory over St Patrick’s Cavan at the semi-final juncture.

McNabb, who has been with this team almost every step of the way, aside from the 2023 season where he helped managed Omagh CBS to a MacRory and Hogan Cup double alongside Diarmaid McNulty and Ciaran McBride, insists that his players won’t lose the run of themselves, however.

Pat said: “The boys are very experienced now in getting to finals. This is their fourth in-a-row, they won the Oisin McGrath back in April and now they’re in the Rannafast final so it’s been a great run.

“They’re a talented bunch and the thing that I’d emphasise is that they’ve worked really hard. They keep their feet on the ground, they don’t get carried away and that’s an important quality to have within the group.”

Abbey CBS has been indelibly associated over the years with teacher and coach Jody Gormley, who recently opened up on his diagnosis of stage four liver cancer. McNabb, a clubmate of Jody’s, understands that it will be a bittersweet occasion for the Abbey CBS players no matter the outcome.

“It’s well-known, the challenge Jody is facing. It’s hard to believe six months ago we were both stood on the sideline in Ardboe when both teams met in the McGrath final.

“That seems a long time ago now and Saturday is going to be an emotional occasion for everyone if Jody is attending, which hopefully he is.

“I’m sure Abbey will want to put their best foot forward in tribute to Jody considering the amount of time he’s spent working with them.

“We’ll always want to pay tribute to Jody with our own performance – I know the way he likes the game to be played and what he expects of his players, and that’s something we’ll be getting across as well.”