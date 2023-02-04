CBS manager praises youth structures in County

The fact that the MacRory Cup Final will be an all-Tyrone affair this season underlines the quality of youth coaching at both schools and clubs within the County, Diarmaid McNulty believes.

McNulty was a member of the last Omagh CBS side to annex the trophy when he donned the maroon jersey with such distinction back in 2007 and now he is in his first year managing his former alma mater alongside Ciaran McBride and Pat McNabb.

The Brothers will tackle Holy Trinity Cookstown in the decider on Sunday week at O’Neill’s Healy Park, the first meeting between two Tyrone schools in the final since Omagh met St Pat’s Dungannon in 2009.

McNulty feels that the success of the two teams this season, as well as that of other Tyrone representatives in various Ulster Schools competitions speaks volumes for the work being done behind the scenes to nurture young talent.

“It shows that we must be doing something right in the County. Dean Maguirc are in a couple of Ulster Finals too as are Donaghmore. It shows the strength of Schools football in Tyrone and why we are held in such high regard. We have got to be proud to get to a final and we will give it our best shot against Holy Trinity.”

Both Omagh and Cookstown were made to work hard in their respective semi-finals last weekend before carving out one point victories. The CBS overcame a three point second half deficit to edge out Patrician HS Carrickmacross 0-11 to 0-10, Conor Owens striking over an excellent winning score in injury time.

It was a tough attritional battle played out on a heavy surface in Monaghan, a narrative which didn’t really come as a shock to McNulty.

“Everyone knows if you win a semi-final you are in a final so there is that natural apprehension. We’ve known all year that Carrickmacross are a good team. I watched their game against Magherafelt and was impressed.

“We prepared as best we could and we knew it was going to be a battle. They are a big physical strong team. We are probably a bit lighter and are loaded with a lot of six years so we knew that phyically we might struggle a wee bit. But you can’t question the heart in this team.”

It was the second match in succession where questions were asked of Omagh’s character, with the omens looking bleak on occasions, but McNulty was delighted that his young lions rose to the occasion.

“Questions are always going to be asked and I suppose you have to look in the mirror sometimes and ask yourself are you going to step up to the challenge or run away from it. Today the boys stepped up to the challenge and it’s all we can ask of them. We try and organise drills and situations in training to put that pressure on to prepare them for these sort of situations. They showed they can deliver under pressure. There was some fantastic scores even though we missed loads as well.

“ I thought we dominated the last fifteen minutes but we just couldn’t put them away. We had a great goal chance and hit the crossbar, when that happens you can wonder if it’s going to be your day or not. But we are just delighted to get to the final and we will give it a lash.”