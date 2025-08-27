Chairperson looking forward to an exciting Ladies Championship

THE Connollys of Moy Ladies Club Championships get underway this evening (Thurs) with two attractive looking contests. The defending Senior champions St Macartan’s take on Dungannon, and Errigal Ciaran are up against Omagh in Dunmoyle.

It marks the start of a hectic weekend with Championship Preliminary round action across all three Divisions, and county chairperson Grainne Donnelly is excited about what lies in store.

“ We all know our Championship produces some fantastic action, with the knockout format and we are always sure to see real competitive games. There is a real buzz about the County as we enter into Club Championship season and I have to say it is one of my favourite times in the calendar.

Advertisement

” We are again delighted to run our Club Championship in partnership with Connollys of the Moy for the second year and we want to thank Vivion and the team for their continued support.”

Sheila MacAuley-Laverty, marketing manager with Connollys of Moy, was present at the draw for the Championship and spoke about their ‘delight’ to be partnered for another year with Tyrone Ladies and how they will looking forward to some fantastic games of football over the Championship.

Games will run over the course of this weekend from Thursday to Sunday.

On Friday night in the Division 3 Championship it’s Strabane v Pomeroy and Rock v Stewartstown

Saturday will see Dromore v Clonoe, Moy v Beragh and Aghyaran v Fintona each lock horns, while Sunday finishes up with Donaghmore v Drumragh, Tattyreagh v Aghaloo and Cookstown v Coalisland.

All first named teams will have home advantage this weekend.

Admission for all Preliminary Round and First Round ties will be £6 payable at the gate. The Championship will run for the next four weeks with Grainne Donnelly emphasising the importance of clubs supporting with hosting. Quarter Finals are due to be held at neutral venues and double headers where possible. The Ladies Club Championship Finals will take place in Healy Park on 20th and 21st September in two Double headers over the weekend.

Advertisement

Tyrone Ladies Executive would like to express best wishes to all players, management and clubs in their Championship campaigns and Grainne Donnelly has encouraged supporters to come out and support their treams.

“ We hope to see you over the coming weeks as we are looking for more supporters than before to come together on the 20th/21st to cheer on the players in what we hope to be another exciting set of Finals over the two days,” added Grainne.