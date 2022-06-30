Chambers’ late double secures historic cup triumph for Sion

Sion Swifts Ladies….2

Cliftonville…0

(after extra-time)

DELIRIOUS Sion Swifts Ladies supporters could have been forgiven for singing “are you watching Kenny Shiels” after striker Cora Chambers smashed home a sensational extra-time double to help her team secure a historic first ever League Cup triumph at the Blanchflower Stadium last evening.

National team boss Shiels was part of the BBC’s commentary team for the showpiece decider and, like everyone else, he must have been impressed by the deadly double from Chambers, who recently just missed out on selection for the Northern Ireland team which takes part in the Euros for the first time over the coming days.

Following a scoreless 90 minutes, Chambers swooped on a mistake in the Reds defence to fire Sion in front and with virtually the last kick of the game the striker, a half-time replacement for Naomi McLaughlin, was on the end of a thrilling attack to hammer the final nail in Cliftonville’s coffin.

The final whistle sparked wild and joyous scenes and, as skipper Tamin McCarter hoisted the pretigious silverware, the large contingent of Sion supporters joined in the celebrations with their players who, to a woman, had played their part in a memorable evening.

In truth, it took the north Tyrone side some time to warm to the task against a Reds side that was missing their Northern Ireland internationals including national team skipper Marissa Callaghan and the McGuinness sisters, Kirsty and Caitlin.

However by the midway point of the opening 45 minutes Swifts were beginning to get on top, particularly around the middle of the park where the excellent Kerryanne Brown, Zoe McGlynn, Aimee Durn and Kelly Crompton were becoming increasingly influential.

Sion, Irish Cup winners in 2017 and beaten League Cup finalists in 2019, threatened to open the scoring through the diminitive Durn and Caoirse Doherty before Crompton and Caoimhe Walsh, another star performer on the night, had goal-bound shots blocked following a corner kick.

The Reds’ best opportunity came at the end of the first half when Toni-leigh Finnegan headed wide from a Grace McKimm corner kick.

The league leaders also had the first effort of the second period when Megan Copeland just failed to force the ball home from a superb left-sided cross by McKimm before Sion were awarded a penalty for a hand ball by Reds defender Fi Morgan. Chambers sent Cliftonville keeper Rachael Norney the wrong way but her spot-kick cannoned back off a post and that missed opportunity meant the riveting encounter went to extra-time.

Chambers, though, wasn’t to be denied her moment in the sun and just two minutes into extra-time the striker pounced on a mistake by Norney to fire her team into the lead with an accomplished finish.

In truth it was an advantage that Tony Blake’s team never looked like relinquishing and in the dying embers the ever-running Doherty chased down a ball on the right to find the supporting McGlynn, who in turn picked out Chambers and the sharpshooter secured a momentous and historic victory with yet another quality finish.

FULL REPORT, REACTION AND PICTURES IN MONDAY’S TYRONE HERALD

The Teams

Cliftonville: Norney; White; Moran; Morgan; Finnegan; Montgomery; McKimm; Reilly; McHenry; Irvine; Copeland (Thompson 69).

Subs not used: Welsh; Anderson; Gilliland; Wilton; Mailey; Madden.

Sion Swifts Ladies

Currie; Neal; Walsh; McCarter; Durn (Long 77); Crompton; McGlynn; McLaughlin (Chambers 46); O’Neill; Brown; C Doherty.

Subs not used: Harris; T Doherty; Quigg; Coyle; McFarland.

Referee: Michael McKenna