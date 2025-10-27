Champions Clarkes hit Errigal for ‘six’ in high scoring semi

ACL DIVISION ONE SEMI-FINAL

Errigal Ciaran 2-16 Dungannon 6-14 (aet)

IT will be a Dungannon versus Trillick League final after the Clarkes produced a stunning comeback at Dunmoyle on Saturday afternoon to beat Errigal Ciaran after extra time in an entertaining encounter.

Advertisement

Despite playing against the wind the hosts led by two points at the break and when they tagged on 1-2 without reply in the opening eight minutes of the second half they looked well on their way to victory.

A goal from man of the match Patrick Quinn sparked Dungannon into action again and indeed it was the home side who needed to force extra time when the superb Ruairi Canavan nailed a two pointer from a free with the last kick of normal time. In extra time Dungannon moved up the gears to hold their opponents scoreless on a day when Errigal Ciaran badly missed the services of Peter Harte and Joe Oguz, when they both had to go off in normal time.

It was Canavan who opened the scoring with a fisted point but in the 4th minute, the impressive James Quinn bagged the opening goal of the contest.

Tomas Mullin and Patrick Quinn exchanged points before Canavan collected a pass from Bryan Horisk to fire low to the net. It was a blistering opening ten minutes to the contest but the scores dried up a little in the first half after that.

Oguz was going well in midfield and drilled over a brace of points but the visitors stayed in touch with a fine two pointer from full forward James Quinn. Errigal Ciaran though closed out the half on top with Canavan scoring from play and a free.

Two quality scores from Canavan saw Errigal pick up were they had left off on the restart and when Mullin scored a goal from close range it was a long way back for Dungannon.

Lorcan Mallon opened their second half account and in the 45th minute and they were right back in contention when Patrick Quinn scored a well taken goal. Canavan responded with a point but four minutes after his first major Quinn got his second to reduce the deficit to the minimum.

Advertisement

Paul McGinley prevented another goal with a superb goal line clearance before Canavan converted two outstanding two point frees to leave it 2-14 to 3-6 with four minutes of normal timer left to play.

The drama though was far from over when impressive substitute Dylan O’Hagan won a 58th minute penalty which Donaghy confidently dispatched to the roof of the net. Jame Quinn then landed a quality point before Mallon placed O’Hagan for a cool finish to put Dungannon two in front four minutes into injury time.

There was till time though for Canavan to bring the game to extra time with a brilliant free from outside the arc with the outside of his boot to take his personal haul to 1-12.

Unbelievably though that proved to be their last score of the afternoon as Dungannon dominated both periods of extra time. Patrick Quinn (2), Donaghy (2), James Quinn and Ryan Jones all had points for the winners in extra time before the latter put the icing on the cake when he collected a Donaghy pass to race through and round keeper Jude Curran to score goal number six.

Scorers

Errigal Ciaran: Ruairi Canavan 1-12 (3 x 2ptF, 1F), Tomas Mullin 1-1, Joe Oguz 0-2, Dara McGinley 0-1

Dungannon: Patrick Quinn 2-4, James Quinn 1-5 (1 x 2pt), Paul Donaghy 1-3 (1-0 pen, 1 F, 1 x “45”), Ryan Jones 1-1, Dylan O’Hagan 1-0, Lorcan Mallon 0-1

Teams

Errigal Ciaran: Conor McAnenly, Dermot Morrow, Ronan O’Sullivan, Paul McGinley, Cathair Quinn, Peter Harte, Mark Kavanagh, Joe Oguz, Michael Quinn, Dara McGinley, Ruairi Canavan, Pauric Traynor, Tomas Mullin, Bryan Horisk, Shea McDermott. Subs: Eunan Loughran for Paul McGinley, Daniel Blake for Harte, Peter Og McCartan for McDermott, Ciaran Mullin for Oguz, Jude Curran for McAnenly, Aidan McCrory for Dara McGinley

Dungannon: Patrick Molloy, Ben Gormley, Darragh Skeffington, David Walsh, Dalaigh Jones, Conor Kennedy, Ryan Jones, Paudie McNulty, Kevin Barker, Leo Hughes, Lorcan Mallon, Patrick McKearney, Patrick Quinn, James Quinn, Paul Donaghy. Subs: Finn Spence for McKearney, Dylan O’Hagan Kennedy, James Morgan for Skeffington, Jamie McCarthy for Mallon, Cormac Hughes for Leo Hughes

Referee: Marty Coyle (Cookstown)