Champions Errigal sweep aside Ardboe

Errigal Ciaran 2-19 Ardboe 0-7

ERRIGAL Ciaran’s quest to do what no team has managed in Tyrone for two decades – retain the Senior Championhip title – remains firmly on track after they clinically disposed of their Loughshore opponents in this county semi-final on Saturday.

A combination of the style, poise and scoring power of the champions and Ardboe’s complete collapse after a positive start ensured that this encounter was effectively over at half-time.

One of the best first half performances seen in the Tyrone championship during recent decades saw Errigal Ciaran really put themselves in pole position for the victory. Even with the wind, the extent of their dominance during that opening period was quite simply immense.

Amazingly, though, it was Ardboe who had got off to the better start. Pointed frees from Kyle Coney and Shay McGuigan gave them the ideal boost. Indeed, with Michael Cassidy, Conall Devlin and Michael O’Neill to the fore, they looked capable of posing a stiff challenge for the county champions. But all the forecasts for that close contest proved very wide of the mark.

One statistic perhaps stands out above all others. Once Errigal got going, they completely dominated and hit the grand total of 14 points in a row to leave them enjoying a very commanding lead.

It wasn’t just the scores which made the difference. Their speed to the ball and counter-attacking in the defence was exemplary. Ben McDonnell, Peter Og McCartan and Cormac Quinn all moved forward with real purpose.

At midfield, Peter Harte and Joe Oguz attacked the Ardboe kick-outs, while Ruairi and Thomas Canavan were on hand to win the breaks. What all of this did was create space up front and they capitalised on the attacking freedom with a series of great points.

Time and again they raced through almost at will. Points from Joe Oguz and Peter Og McCartan brought them level. By the end of that first quarter, they were ahead courtesy of Thomas Canavan and recovered quickly from the slight setback of having a Peter Harte goal disallowed for a square infringement.

The route only intensified from then on. Ben McDonnell was on hand to set up Thomas Canavan for a score, and then three from Darragh Canavan, Mark Kavanagh and and Thomas Canavan free put them 0-7 to 0-2 ahead. This was almost exhibition stuff, and all Ardboe could do was sit back and watch.

The Rossa’s barely launched an attack during all that time. Only once did they forge forward, and then their build-up was too slow and easily cut out by the Errigal defence. There were no such concerns at the other end as the Dunmoyle-based side maintained their momentum.

Six points from play further emphasised their control. Peter Harte fired over a long range point, Darragh Canavan won a break to score, Harte made space for himself for another and then a long range pass from Ruairi Canavan found Ben McDonnell who had the easy task of fisting over.

Ruairi Canavan made the score 0-13 to 0-2 and Peter Harte registered another right at the end of normal time in that first half. Ardboe’s only response came courtesy of Cormac Devlin who raced through for a well-taken point.

However, that proved to be scant consolation and Errigal ended the first half in real style with the opening goal of the game. It came when a great run from Peter Harte found Joe Oguz who palmed to the net to leave them enjoying a big 1-14 to 0-3 interval lead.

There appeared to be little danger of them relinquishing that advantage on the resumption either. Although Ardboe did enjoy a small number of better moments in that second half, it was never going to be enough to stem the tide in favour of Errigal.

Instead, the county champions were quickly into their stride again. Darragh Canavan got them going and then a textbook opportunist goal really emphasised their total dominance. It came courtesy of Aidan McCory who fired home from close range after a long range shot from Darragh Canavan had hit the post.

Ardboe recorded points from Shea Quinn and Cormac Devlin in the opening minutes of that second half. But they were always figthing a losing battle, as Dermot Morrow and Cormac Quinn points ensured that every member of the Errigal full-back line had now scored.

Entering the final quarter and the game long-since over as a context, it was merely a case of playing out time. Peter Harte and Thomas Canavan added points for the champions, who made a number of substitutions as they completed the route.

Eugene Og Teague and Shea O’Hare added Ardboe points, but they suffered one of their heaviest ever Senior Championship losses, as Errigal progressed to the final with 19 points to spare.

THE SCORERS

Errigal Ciaran

Darragh Canavan 0-5 (1OM), Thomas Canavan 0-4 (2f), Peter Harte 0-4, Joe Oguz 1-1, Aidan McCrory 1-0, Cormac Quinn 0-1, Dermot Morrow 0-1, Peter Og McCartan 0-1 (OM), Ben McDonnell 0-1, Mark Kavanagh 0-1.

Ardboe

Cormac Devlin 0-2, Eugene Og Teague 0-1, Shea O’Hare 0-1, Shay McGuigan 0-1 (1f), Kyle Coney 0-1 (1f), Shea Quinn 0-1.

THE TEAMS

Errigal Ciaran

Darragh McAnenly, Cormac Quinn, Aidan McCrory, Dermot Morrow, Ben McDonnell, Ciaran Quinn, Peter Og McCartan, Peter Harte, Joe Oguz, Peter O’Hanlon, Thomas Canavan, Mark Kavanagh, Pauric Traynor, Darragh Canavan, Ruairi Canavan. Subs Eoin Kelly for McDonnell (51), Odhran Robinson for Traynor (51), Bryan Horisk for D Canavan (51), Matthew McCarney for D Morrow (55), Michael McCann for R Canavan (56).

Ardboe

Conall Quinn, Jordan Bell, Oisin Devlin, Aidan Duffy, Shea O’Hare, Michael Cassidy, Conan Devlin, Michael O’Neill, Conall Devlin, Cormac Devlin, Eugene Og Teague, Shay McGuigan, Oran Mulgrew, Kyle Coney. Subs Jack Martin for Conall Devlin (half-time), Shea Quinn for A Duffy (half-time), Matthew Bell for K Coney (half-time), Anthony Devlin for O Mulgrew (50), Caolan Mallaghan for D Mulgrew (51).