Championship joy and pain summed up in one moment

THE sharply contrasting emotions of knock-out action were highlighted as two Tyrone championship matches ended in dramatic fashion.

Just seconds remained in the first round clash of Loughmacrory and Derrylaughan, when the Kevin Barry’s were awarded a penalty. Teo points separated the teams at that stage, and everyone knew what was at stake.

Oisin O’Kane braced himself for the shot. On the 14 yard line, Tomas Carney prepared to take the kick knowing that a goal would almost certainly seal a dramatic win for his team.

Advertisement

But he slipped just as he took the kick. The ball blazed wide, the Loughmacrory players could hardly believe it and Derrylaughan’s management slumped to the ground in bitter disappointment.

Moments later the final whistle sounded and Loughmacrory progressed on a score of 0-9 to 0-7. They will now play either Carrickmore or Coalisland in the quarter final.

It was the second year running that the St Teresa’s had defeated Derrylaughan in the first round. Pauric Meenagh and Cathair Gallagher were their main scoretakers, as Shane Dobbs, Antoin Fox and Aodhan Donaghy also excelled.

There was also drama in the opening match at Edendork when Clonoe defeated Moortown by 0-23 to 2-14.

Moortown, just up from the Intermediate ranks, led early on courtesy of a Blaine Ryan goal. But they were pegged back at a Rahilly’s team spearheaded by Connor McAliskey. Just a point separated the teams at half-time, and they were level again at the end of normal time.

However, it was Clonoe who held the upper hand at that stage and they had a three point cushion as the tie entered its final seconds. Moortown needed a goal and they got one chance. But Peter Devlin’s palmed shot rebounded on th wrong side of the post and went wide, as Clonoe held on to progress.