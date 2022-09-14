This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Champs Carmen dethroned by Killeeshil

  • 14 September 2022
Champs Carmen dethroned by Killeeshil
Ciara Donnely scores Killeeshil's third goal against Carrickmore on Sunday.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 14 September 2022
4 minutes read

Related articles:

Tatts boss Kelly relieved to break their duck McElduff wins fourth Mens Open title at Lough Showdown Race for survival hots up in Division 2 Tyrone seek to defend All-Ireland Masters title

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY