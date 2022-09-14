Champs Carmen dethroned by Killeeshil

Carrickmore 1-8

Killeeshil 3-7

THERE will be a new holder of the Jarleth Kerr Cup this season as Ladies Senior champions Carrickmore crashed out to Killeeshil at the quarter final stage in difficult conditions at Galbally on Sunday.

Advertisement

Carrickmore, missing upwards on six players from last year, worked hard through the game and found themselves within touching distance after conceding two early goals from the boot of Chloe Collins.

Sorcha Gormley proved to be a genuine handful once again but with her departure through injury the Carmen challenge petered out.

Killeeshil defended well over the hour in what was a real test of both teams metal. This was a hard fought clash and the stop start nature of the final quarter underscored that as both teams pressed. There was no quarter asked nor given.

Two early goals from Collins had Killeeshil on the front foot with Gemma Begley tagging on a pointed free at the other end. Grainne Rafferty added a St Mary’s point before Gormley scored a fine goal, her jinking run through the middle with four defenders around her saw her finish to the net.

By the break Killeeshil had just a two point lead. The champions were still very much in touch as Begley and Rafferty exchanged points and Gormley continued to carry the ball well. The loss of Chloe Munroe just after the break was another set back for Carmen as Ciara Donnelly tagged on her first point.

Begley and Donnelly dropped over points although after good work from Collins, Donnelly crashed home a third goal to put five between them. Collins then went one on one with Dearbhla Donaghy, the Carrickmore keeper coming out on top.

The Colmcille’s rallied and Begley landed a brace of frees. Raffterty replied but as the game entered the closing ten minutes Cara McCoubrey and Donnelly pointed for Killeeshil .

Advertisement

Collins blasted a goal chance wide with Gormley pointing before being helped off with a neck injury, thankfully x rays confirmed her injury wasn’t as bad as first feared.

This was a fine display from Killeeshil. Alannah Donnelly, Emma Mulgrew and Leanne Donnelly were all solid at the back while Collins and Donnelly were a real scoring threat.

St Mac’s in ominous form

St Macartan’s 3-9

Aodh Ruadh 0-7

IT was no secret that last year’s Championship loss to Carrickmore was a major heartbreak for St Macartan’s and they signalled their 2022 intentions at Stewartstown on Thursday night as they eased to a cracking win over Aodh Ruadh.

The Dungannon side had plenty of experience available to them. Meabh Mallon and Emma Jane Gervin at midfield always provide a solid platform, with the spine of the team including Laura Barker, Niamh Hughes and Meabh McGleenan.

In the opening minutes Chloe McCaffrey slotted home a penalty for St Mac’s. Despite seeing Marcie Martins, their goalkeeper sinbinned, Aodh Ruadh responded with Aine McNulty and McGleenan on target.

A Slaine McCarroll point and a brace from McCaffrey kept the gap in the Mac’s favour and by the break they led 2-6 to 0-4. Niamh McGirr pointed with Mc arroll adding a second goal. Dungannon battled hard but found an assured St Mac’s defence hard to break down.

Cathy Maguire came on as a sub and her experience was a massive boost for St Mac’s. McCaffrey then fired in a third goal within minutes of the restart.

Aoife McGahan tagged on points for Dungannon and they did work the ball into attack several times yet Mc Caffrey slotted over three more points as St Mac’s progressed to the last four with an eleven point win.

McCaffrey top scored with an impressive 2-7, while McCarroll, McGirr, Grainne McKenna, Colleen McQuaid and Shannon Keenan all played a pivotal role for the winners.

Niamh hits a hat-trick

Sperrin Og 4-10

Trillick 1-4

NIAMH O’Neill hit a hat-trick of goals, as well as five points into the bargain, as Sperrin Ogs eased into the Senior Championship semi-finals.

The loss of experienced defender Nuala Kelly was a major setback for Trillick who still rallied after the break but came up short.

O’Neill got her first goal following a low scoring opening twenty minutes that saw both sides sit on 0-2 each. O’Neill was twice on target with Cathleen Kelly and Shauna McGurren tagging on the Reds scores.

In the latter stages of the half Meaghan Clarke handed the Greencastle side the leads, before 1-2 from O’Neill sent Sperrin Og six clear at the break and very much in control. They continued that dominance on the restart as Clarke dropped over two points to open the gap to eight.

Despite leading it was the Og’s that were under pressure as Trillick missed several chances and were guilty of poor pass selection as they tried to carve out a key score. Their determination was rewarded however when Kelly crashed home a goal on 38 minutes followed by a quick point that left it a four point game with the Reds pressing more and more.

Shoring them up at the back Carla McCann and Aisling Fox played well while Orla Coyle, Michaela Fox and Eadaoin Fox covered a lot of ground.

Sperrin Og steadied the ship with an O’Neill penalty goal, the incident leading up to the spot kick also seeing Maura Barrett yellow carded.

The Tyrone captain added a further two points; Ferrity bagged a goal, and Ciara Fox and Clarke wrapped up the scoring as the victors set up a semi-final meeting with Errigal Ciaran.