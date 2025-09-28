Champs Errigal extended all the way by St Enda’s

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

ERRIGAL CIARAN 2-12 OMAGH 0-15

THANK god for the vagaries of the Tyrone Championship! Near unbackable pre-match favourites Errigal Ciaran were pushed all the way by rank outsiders Omagh in an engaging quarter-final at Carrickmore on Saturday evening, super sub Shea McDermott with the clinching injury time goal to keep their title defence on track.

St Enda’s will probably feel they warranted a least a draw for their stout-hearted resistance across the hour, with the individual performances of the likes of Conor Meyler, Jason McAnulla, Conan Grugan and Oisin Miller highlighting the verve and passion they brought to the party.

Errigal though just don’t do panic and even with some of their leading lights relatively subdued by their own lofty standards, they were able to get across the winning line. Of course Darragh Canavan and Peter Harte displayed sporadic moments of class, but it was the sterling efforts of others such as Peter Og McCartan and Ciaran McGinley which proved pivotal in keeping their O’Neill Cup challenge afloat.

The signs were ominous for Omagh early on and with Thomas Canavan directing a goal chance inches the wrong side of keeper Niall McGinn’s post, after being released by cousin Darragh, it appeared that Errigal were picking up where they left off in the Ardboe annihilation.

McCartan did float over a superb opener and while Ronan O’Neill responded in kind at the other end, a Thomas Canavan two point free soon had the champions in the box seat once more.

Then in the tenth minutes a razor sharp attacking onslaught from Errigal, with Odhran Robinson and Ruairi Canavan at the hub of it, culminated in Ciaran McGinley drilling a close range shot past McGinn to open a 1-3 to 0-1 cushion.

McAnulla, who was to have a productive evening with four points from play, latched onto O’Neill’s delivery to split the posts, but that was wiped out by Darragh Canavan’s casual turn and assured strike over the bar.

Both McAnulla and Meyler were trying to ignite Omagh’s challenge, but a couple of missed two point free attempts by O’Neill blunted their progress, and with Errigal halfback Niall Kelly marauding up the pitch to stroke over a lovely effort, Errigal had eased 1-5 to 0-2 in front.

That remained the gap after McAnulla and Darragh Canavan swapped quality points, but with the former bulldozing through soon after to drill over, it seemed that Omagh were finding their mojo.

Errigal remained a livewire threat in front of goal and McGinn had to be smartly off his line to deny Ruairi Canavan, but with McCartan lofting over a score, and McGinley getting a fist to Padraig McGirr’s centre to steer the ball over the bar, the holders were opening a sizeable gap. McAnulla at least had the final say of the half with an excellent strike but trailing 1-8 to 0-5 Omagh had their work cut out for them.

Whatever was said in the St Enda’s changing room at the break had the desired effect. This wasn’t a team going to bow out with a whimper. A decent reaction stop by McAnenly prevented Barry Tierney finding the net when the action resumed but Omagh were hitting their straps. Ronan O’Neill, Oisin Miller and midfielder Enda McCaffrey each raised white flags in quick succession to give them renewed hope, Errigal very firmly pressed on the backfoot.

However when Robinson banged over a neat score and Omagh then lost the services of Conor Meyler to a black card for ten minutes, it looked like momentum had shifted decisively in favour of the Dunmoyle boys again.

That particular memo hadn’t been delivered to the dynamic Miller though as he surged through to twice register to half the deficit (1-9 to 0-10) and with Errigal defender Ciaran Quinn also black carded it was very much game on.

The heroics of McAnenly between the sticks ensured Omagh defender Damien McGuigan couldn’t pounce for a timely goal, and a Ruairi Canavan free and fisted Thomas Canavan score (Peter Harte with another sublime through pass) steadied any frayed Errigal nerves.

Omagh though maintained their relentless pressure as Miller, McGuigan and Conan Grugan each knocked over points with some swagger to open the very real prospect of a replay.

There was still one in it as Darragh Canavan and Omagh sub Dan Haigney found the target at either end, but in the 62nd minute Darragh Canavan scuttled his way through to create an opening, and sub Shea McDermott gleefully smashed home the clinching goal

Scorers

Errigal Ciaran: Ciaran McGinley (1-1), Thomas Canavan (0-3,1tpf), Darragh Canavan (0-3), Shea McDermott (1-0), Peter Og McCartan (0-2), Niall Kelly, Odhran Robinson (0-1 each), Ruairi Canavan (0-1,f)

Omagh: Jason McAnulla (0-4), Oisin Miller (0-4), Ronan O’Neill (0-2), Damien McGuigan, Fionnbharr Taggart, Conan Grugan, Enda McCaffrey, Dan Haigney (0-1 each)

Teams

Errigal Ciaran: Darragh McAnenly, Ciaran Quinn, Aidan McCrory, Peter Og McCartan, Tiarnan Colhoun, Niall Kelly, Cormac Quinn, Odhran Robinson, Joe Oguz, Peter Harte, Padraig McGirr, Ciaran McGinley, Thomas Canavan, Darragh Canavan, Ruairi Canavan. Subs used: Dermot Morrow for P McCartan (36mins), Ronan O’Sullivan for N Kelly (36), Shea McDermott for P McGirr (40), Ben McDonnell for T Canavan (50)

Omagh: Niall McGinn, Ciaran McLaughlin, Aidan Clarke, Damien McGuigan, Conor Meyler, Callum Daly, Barry Tierney, Conan Grugan, Enda McCaffrey, Ben Groogan, Jason McAnulla, Eoin Corry, Conor O’Donnell, Ronan O’Neill, Oisin Miller. Subs used: Fionnbharr Taggart for E Corry (40mins), Tom Donaghy for C O’Donnell (49), Dan Haigney for J McAnulla (58)

Referee: Shane Meehan (Glenelly)