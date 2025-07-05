Charity Shield success for Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts 0 Linfield 0

(Dungannon Swifts won 5-3 on penalties)

THE occasion certainly didn’t have anything like the same fever-pitch excitement, exhilarating climax or euphoric celebrations but the outcome of this Action Mental Health Charity Shield at Windsor Park was the same – Dungannon Swifts were victors on penalties.

Advertisement

Back in early May Swifts created history by defeating the highly-fancied Cliftonville 4-3 on penalties in a thrilling Irish Cup Final after the showpiece decider finished deadlocked 1-1 after extra-time.

On Friday evening Rodney McAree’s cup heroes repeated the feat against league champions Linfield at the same venue. The charity decider finished scoreless – this time there was no extra-time – before Dungannon executed five perfect penalties to triumph 5-3.

Last time out at Windsor keeper Declan Dunne was the hero but on this occasion his understudy Alex Henderson stole the headlines by decisively saving Rhys Annett’s spot-kick.

The celebrations were considerably more subdued that those of two months ago but nonetheless the victory was another feather in the cap for Dungannon and a timely boost ahead of their UEFA Conference League campaign which kicks off with a tie against FC Vaduz in Lichtenstein on July 24th.

Understandably some will view Friday evening’s game as a glorified friendly but for the Swifts players, in particular the younger generation, it was more valuable experience of a big occasion.

Under McAree the Tyrone side is developing a winning habit and mentality and no doubt their supporters could get used to regular trips to the home of Northern Ireland football.

In truth Friday evening’s clash was no classic but no one expected it to be – it was after all played on Independence Day!

Advertisement

In the first half Mal Smith, Keelan Dillon and Tomas Galvin threatened for Swifts as did Ben Hall, Charlie Allen and Matthew Fitzpatrick for the Blues.

The best attempt of the second period came from Annett before Swifts held their nerve in the dreaded shootout.

FULL REPORT AND PICTURES IN MONDAY’S TYRONE HERALD