Charlie keen to make the most of Reds reprieve

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

A SERIES of memorable victories combined with the pain of too many disappointments on the big stage provide the background of experience that Trillick are taking into yet another high profile clash against their rivals from Errigal Ciaran in Omagh on Sunday night.

It has been a good decade for the Reds. Promotion from Division Two followed a heavy defeat to Dungannon in the 2014 Intermediate final.

The year after came their first O’Neill Cup success for 28 years, and they’ve added two more since in 2019 and 2023.

There have also been disappointments. The County Final defeat to Dungannon on penalties in 2020 and another loss to Errigal in last year’s decider are two big ones. Here they are, though, ready for another Championship clash against their Dunmoyle-based opponents and relishing every moment for the potential of more glory.

Attacker, Charlie Donnelly, is one of the younger players, a graduate of Hogan Cup success with Omagh CBS a few years ago. The big match atmosphere is one that he relishes as a result. However, unlike the experienced stars such as Mattie and Ritchie Donnelly, Lee and Rory Brennan and Liam and Ryan Gray, the quest for another Championship triumph is new to him.

Pomeroy weren’t supposed to provide them with too much trouble in the quarter final. Yet the Plunketts came agonisingly close to causing a big surprise when a last gasp shot deep in added time rebounded back off the crossbar. Such moments, and small margins, prove that nothing can be taken for granted by the St Macartan’s or anyone else.

“Our big aim was just to win and get through to the semi-final and win by any way you could. We knew before the draw how tough every one of the other three teams in the semi-final would be. It’s all about performing on the day now and hoping that things go well.

“Mattie (Donnelly) missed the last match, Ritchie only came on and then had to go off and Rory Brennan as well. I suppose that gave the rest of us the chance to step up and it takes every player and every minute to come in and do a job,” said the former Omagh CBS star.

“We definitely got the get out of jail card against Pomeroy in the quarter final. They had really come gunning for us, but we got through by the skin of our teeth and that’s what matters. The game showed how competitive the Tyrone Championship is. The fact is that if you’re not up to standard then you’re gone and the season is over.”

Trillick are channelling the memory of their former manager, Jody Gormley, whose untimely death last year just weeks after their county final loss put football and life firmly in perspective. Now they are back in the closing stages in the race for the O’Neill Cup with Richard Thornton and Peter McGinnity guiding their fortunes.

“The quarter final win and the way the game turned out was a wake-up call for us and the last few weeks have been tough at training. We’ve been taking things one game at a time this year, and it’s the semi-final which is up next for us. That’s what we’re focusing on, and nothing further ahead.”