Chris becomes 55th Ren-Bu-Kan black belt

TWO weeks after celebrating 17-year-old Matt Barrett becoming their 54th Black Belt, Dungannon’s Ren-Bu-Kan Judo Club have yet another one!

Chris Dinsmore is the latest club member to reach the Holy Grail of judo. 32-year-old Chris had accumulated 60 points from various competitions and needed 40 more going into the National Grading in Dublin.

To get 10 points in a fight you have to win by a stoppage. You can do this by throwing your opponent hard on his back, holding him in a pin for 20 seconds or by submission from a strangle or armlock. Chris had five fights winning four of them, two with throws and two with strangles.

That wasn’t the only success at the National Grading. Ren-Bu-Kan coach Harry McGuigan had nine men trying to achieve various levels. Brian McGilloway, who was a 3rd Dan Black Belt, only needed to win one fight as he had 90 points. Brian threw his first opponent for IPPON which is the 10 point score and was able to relax the rest of the day having achieved his 4th Dan which is a very high rank in judo.

22-year-old Daniel McGibbon is a 2nd Dan and won four fights with the IPPON score to add 40 points to the 40 he has already.

Brown Belts Kevin Canavan and Frankie Hughes edged closer to their Black Belt by winning points – Kevin with 20 and Frankie with 30.

There were also promotions for Blue Belts Ivan Petkov and Adrian Conlon, who won their fights for Brown Belt. Ales Skupina and Tajus Mockus, who were Green Belts, won the required fights for promotion to Blue Belt.