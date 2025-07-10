Ciaran helps to ensure another memorable day for St Teresa’s

IT has been one of the abiding images post-match during this memorable double championship run of 2025 for both the Tyrone u-20s and the minors – the Loughmacrory group picture out on the pitch.

Over the last few weeks and months, as the Red Hands underage teams progressed through their Ulster and All-Ireland campaigns, the number of well-wishers from St Teresa’s has grown.

Eoin McElholm, Ruairi McCullagh and Eoin Donaghy posed with their own proud fellow club members of all ages to capture the moment as the u-20s beat all before them enroute to glory.

And the same has been the case for the younger trio who formed part of the county minors’ march to the All-Ireland title – Ciaran McCrystal, Pearse McDonald and Odhran Curran – that run climaxing with Sunday’s epic one point victory over Kerry at St Conleth’s Park to capture the Tom Markham Cup.

Corner-back McCrystal has tasted All-Ireland success in the recent past on the handball court, when he captained Loughmacrory to the national Féile title in 2024.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the dramatic weekend triumph over the Kingdom, amid a euphoric backdrop, McCrysta stated that the support the Lough boys all received from within their own club was really special.

“It’s unreal. You saw the support down from the club for all the Tyrone games. Eoin Donaghy, Ruairi and ‘Maccers’ (McElholm) had it with the u-20s and we have had it with the minors too. There is a few boys in the senior panel too so hopefully they can finish the business as well against Kerry as well.

“We have a great bond and togetherness within the club, I’m sure others are the same, but Loughmacrory people do travel in large numbers to support us when we play for the county. There is a great atmosphere about the place right now. You can definitely hear them shouting in the stand because they are very loud,” he added with a chuckle.

Sunday represented a huge test for the Tyrone defence, against a characteristically slick and potent Kerry attack, but McCrystal was fulsome in his praise of his two colleagues in the full-back line, Padraig Goodman and Elliott Kerr, for their excellent displays in helping to thwart the Kingdom threat.

“The last 15 minutes especially I felt were very long. The Kerry forwards were exceptional but we knew what to expect coming in. Big Paudie and Elliott Kerr beside me were outstanding.

“It was tense alright towards the end but we got there and that was the main thing.

“We knew Kerry was going to be a test no matter what. I think in the end up we were worthy winners as we went unbeaten all year.

“That was what we targeted from the start so to achieve it is unreal.”

Tyrone no doubt were worthy winners on the day but suffered a late scare when the lively Ben Kelliher stole in on goal, only to see possession dislodged before he could pull the trigger.

McCrystal felt that his side probably could have made life a bit less stressful for themselves down the home straight.

“I’m not sure what our conversion rate was but we did seem to have chances which might have made it a bit more comfortable.

“But then again it is a final and nothing is going to go to plan in a final all the way through.

“On the day things can happen no matter how good you are. We battled through and that was all you could ask for.”