Ciaran’s the toast of Tyrone as U-20s reach All-Ireland final

By Alan Rodgers

CIARAN Bogue is the toast of Tyrone this evening after his winning goal clinched a place in the All-Ireland Final for the U-20s.

Their dramatic 1-14 to 1-2 win over Kerry has put them through to the decider against Kildare next weekend.

Just three minutes were left when the Red Hands hit for the crucial score. A shot for a point from Ruairi Canavan came back off the post to the waiting Bogue who made no mistake in shooting to the net.

It was the perfect climax to a determined display from the Ulster Champions. They twice recovered from three point deficit to overcome the Kingdom and cane be well pleased with their efforts.

Points from Ciaran Bogue, Ruairi Canavan and Michael McGleenan settled them at the end of the first quarter. More importantly, they recovered impressively from the black card dismissal of Biran Conway. Good defending from James Donaghy, the roving Sean O’Donnell and Steve Donaghy halted the Kerry threat.

By half-time, the tie was delicately poised on a score of 0-6 to 0-5 for Kerry, but they Munster side grabbed the initiative early on the resumption.

A goal from Dylan Geaney stretched their lead, and they were four points ahead as the pressure mounted on the Red Hands.

But Tyrone, whose displays this year have been consistently improving, held theri nerve and were soon back on track. Ruairi Canavan spearheaded their revival, as Ciaran Bogue and Conor Cush also registered scores. Their efforts, and a number of vital interceptions at the other end from Michael McGleenan, Steve Donaghy and Brian Conway, meant that the tie was set to go down to the wire.

Then came the crucial score for the Red Hands. Ciaran Bogue’s goal and then a point moments later from Ruairi Canavan put them ahead for the first time. That’s how it stayed, too, as Tyrone stayed on top and held out for a memorable win.