Clann clinch first Championship win in eight years

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

Clann na nGael 2-17 Urney 2-9

CLANN NA nGael emerged from the Championship wilderness after an eight year wait for a first round victory in the knockout series with a superb eight point triumph over north Tyrone rivals Urney at blustery Greencastle on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing by two points at the interval (2-6 to 2-4) the pumped up Clann boys flipped the contest completely on its head in the second period, with the Conway brothers, David and Robbie, as well as adventurous defender Ciaran Kerlin firing over some quality scores.

It was a scenario which didn’t appear likely at the turnaround. Despite trailing by nine points at the end of the first quarter, David Conway with the two Clann goals, Urney staged a superb revival in the second quarter, with Kyle and Ryan Henry wresting control around midfield, and Conor McDaid a powerful threat in attack.

They appeared very much in the box-seat but in the swirling wind their Championship dreams were ultimately blown off course.

After Kerlin and Sean Hughes traded early points, it was Clann na nGael who asserted their dominance in emphatic fashion. Keenan Donaghey stormed through to drill over an effort, and then in the seventh minutes the Conways combined for a goal, Robbie doing the spadework and David applying the crisp finish.

Robbie Conway then curled over a point with an assured strike and with Urney reeling the Clann raised another green flag, David Conway with another measured shot past keeper Keith Neilis. With Gareth McDermott tagging on a point, the scoreline read 2-4 to 0-1 with less than quarter of an hour having elapsed.

Urney though showed admirable character to respond with a rich purple patch of their own. Adrian Maxwell and Conor McDaid linked to puncture a gap down the middle of the Clann rearguard and teed up Ryan Henry to drill to the net.

And after Henry slipped over a free, McDaid then fisted home a second Urney goal in the 23rd minute at the back post, with Jamie McAleer teeing him up for the finish.

It was all Urney at this juncture with the impressive McDaid belting over two fine efforts from play, as well as a free, and Adrian Maxwell also on target, to hand them the edge at the break.

However any optimism in the St Columba’s camp was quickly punctured as Clann recaptured their early cohesion and potency, hitting six points on the spin when action resumed.

Five of those accurate attempts were shared among the Conway brothers, whose enterprising approach work and eye for the posts was too much for the Urney defence.

And when sub Shea Brown sent a screamer over from distance for a two pointer it underlined Clann na nGael’s growing belief.

Ryan Henry broke the duck for Urney with a much needed score in the 47th minute, but with no Championship win since 2017 the Clann were not going to be denied. McDermott, Kerlin and Robbie Conway widened the gap with confident strikes, and David Conway’s top notch two pointer put the seal on it.

While Henry slipped over a brace of consolation frees in injury time, the excellent Kerlin had the final say.

Scorers

Clann na nGael: David Conway (2-4,1tp), Robbie Conway (0-5), Ciaran Kerlin (0-3), Gareth McDermott (0-2,1f), Shea Brown (0-2,tp), Keenan Donaghey (0-1)

Urney: Ryan Henry (1-4,3f), Conor McDaid (1-3,1f), Adrian Maxwell, Sean Hughes (-1 each)

Teams

Clann na nGael: Aaron Devine, Paul Conwell, Conor Devine, Criostoir Browne, Ciaran Kerlin, Damien Ball, Ryan Tummon, Conor Kerlin, Keenan Donaghey, Johnny Knox, Marc Henry, David Conway, Robbie Conway, Gareth McDermott, Conor Harkin. Subs used: Shea Brown for R Tummon (26mins), Cahir O’Neill for C Harkin (51), Joe Ball for S Brown (60)

Urney: Keith Neilis, Shea Sweeney, Shane McCrory, Barry Shovlin, Gerard Devine, Dillon Corrigan, Matthew Sproule, Ryan Henry, Kyle Henry, Luke Kelly, Conor McDaid, Adrian Maxwell, Sean Hughes, Anthony Crossan, Jamie McAleer. Subs used: Jon Pol McMenamin for G Devine (45mins), Brian Kelly for M Sproule (47), Danny Doherty for S Sweeney (56)

Referee: Gary Gormley (Drumquin)