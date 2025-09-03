Clann na nGael keen to end long losing run

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

EIGHT long seasons without a solitary victory in the Championship, Clann na nGael could be forgiven for preferring a change to the unforgiving knock-out structure used in Tyrone but their captain Damian Ball would have it no other way.

The Clann boys tackle neighbours Urney in the Junior first round this Saturday afternoon in Greencastle desperate to make a long overdue appearance back in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

While numerous other counties have adopted a group format in the Championship, which affords teams a minimum of two games, it’s very much a case of ‘one and done’ in Tyrone for a losing team.

While his own side have suffered that fate way too often in recent years Damian Ball states that the jeopardy involved makes the Tyrone Championship so special.

“It’s eight years since we have won a first round game so with the straight knockout format it is ruthless but if you do progress the prize is huge and that’s the appeal for everyone.

“Every year we have that ambition and we are certainly in no position to look past the first round. It’s a very challenging Championship and you just have to be on it on the day. There is no second chances. Certainly improving our record is an objective but while it’s not our main motivation we are aware of it. It will be a very nice feeling if we can get over that line.”

The 31-year old skipper feels that the draw provides both themselves and Urney with a realistic chance of progressing as each finished around mid-table in Division 3B this term.

“There is probably a few dimensions to it. There is the local rivalry with it being two North Tyrone teams. We obviously played in the same league this year, Division 3B, and won a game each against each other so this is the decider effectively.

“Both teams will be fairly confident that if they can get things right on the day then they can produce a winning performance. It’s all about preparing as best we can and hope everything goes right but I’m sure Urney will be thinking the same.

Advertisement

“We all know each other very well at this stage anyway so there will be no great secrets tactically.”

Looking back on their league programme Ball stated that the home and away structure introduced with the split at Junior level (A and B Divisions) had proven successful.

“Everyone in our team has enjoyed it I think. It has been something different. Typically you would play a team once in the league and not see them again, unless you drew them in the Championship, for another twelve months. This time you were playing the same opposition again much quicker home and away. It added a different element to it and was new for everyone.

“Most matches were competitive. We had mixed results and just finished outside the playoffs in the top five. Games were coming thick and fast so you had to be on it every week and apart from Derrytresk most of the other teams took points off each other along the way.”