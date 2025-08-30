Clann na nGael runners to raise funds for Air Ambulance

MORE than 30 members of Clann na nGael’s Walk/Jog/Run club will make their annual pilgrimage to the Waterside Half Marathon in Derry on Sunday, September 7 when they are aiming to raise as much money as possible for Air Ambulance NI.

Over the past few years the group has raised funds for several different charities, including Macmillan Cancer Support and the Foyle Hospice and this year they have decided to get behind Air Ambulance NI, which they feel is a much needed service for the country, especially rural communities.

“It’s a fundraiser for the Air Ambulance and that is the driver behind it all,” explained group spokesperson, Brian Kelly.

“The Air Ambulance unfortunately had to come out to the area three years ago.

“We had a tragic event in the parish when one of our members had passed away, but we had to use the Air Ambulance, which got him to hospital, and that is the reason for doing it.

“It was close to home and being a rural area, out in the country, the ambulance itself can take a bit of time to get there, whereas the Air Ambulance is brilliant, it’s a great service.”

With the days ticking down quickly towards September 7, Brian admits that it’s now about ‘getting it done’ in order to raise as much money as possible for their chosen charity, rather than setting any super fast times over the 13.1 miles course.

“We have 33 all together doing it, similar numbers to last year, but there is a good squad,” he said.

“Everybody is looking forward to it, so it’s about getting it done at this stage! Times are not our focus, raising as much money as possible for the Air Ambulance is.

“It’s just about getting people out, getting them active and getting round it while raising a few pounds in the process.”

Three members warmed up for the Waterside Half Marathon by taking part in the Extreme North Quadrathon around Inishowen where they tackled four half marathons in four days with great success. Anne Daly was seventh overall and second female overall; Lynn O’Neill was 21st overall, first in her age category and third female overall, while Brian Dooher finished 10th overall and second in his age category.

You can donate by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/page/clann-na-ngael-walk-jog-run-6?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL