Clann stalwart Gareth still going strong at 40

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

THEY say life begins at 40 and for Clann na nGael’s veteran forward Gareth McDermott reaching that milestone has coincided with his side’s Championship record being resurrected after laying dormant for too long.

The Clann boys posed for a post-match team picture at windy Greencastle when they got the better of local rivals Urney in the Junior Championship a few weeks ago. It was an unusual sight particularly to witness after a first round game, but given it was eight long years since they last visited the winners enclosure in the competition, it was perfectly understandable.

And for loyal stalwart Gareth McDermott, who celebrated the big 4-0 last Christmas, the breakthrough 2-17 to 2-9 triumph over the Clady boys was especially sweet.

“It has been a long time coming for the club. I think it was 2017 when we last won a Championship game so we enjoyed this one.

“We were very disappointed in our league performances but we said that with all our players coming back let’s give the Championship a real rattle and see where it takes us. Our aim wasn’t to win a Championship it was to win a Championship game. We have done that but we don’t want to rest here now.”

Next up for Clann is a meeting with one of the competition favourites Clogher this Saturday afternoon at Ballinamullan. Speaking before their quarter-final opposition was confirmed, McDermott insisted that they now harboured loftier ambitions than just winning one match.

“We want to push on and whoever we get we will give it a go and see where it takes us. In fairness we will give it to whoever we get. Coming into the Urney game very few outsiders gave us a chance and we loved that. Comments like that get our backs up. I know we will be underdogs the next day.

“We are from a small club and have a small pick. We are tight knit. We said that we wanted to make our own history. We made history a few years ago when we got up to play senior football. Yes we know we are limited in numbers but eight years is a long time. That’s why we enjoyed it at the final whistle.”

What they may lack in quantity, Clann na nGael certainly make up for it when it comes to quality and the likes of Ciaran Kerlin, Shea Brown and the Conway brothers, David and Robbie, sparkled against Urney. Gareth is delighted to have them each back in the fold and seemingly firing on all cylinders.

“ It’s great to have those young legs like Davy and Robbie up there, and you had Ciaran running through the middle and Shea Brown too. He was in America in the summer and has come back in great shape.

” We have been plagued with injuries all year, shoulder injuries, hamstrings, you name it we have had it . We have some great young players, it’s just a pity we haven’t more so we could stop relying on an old man like me still running about,” he joked.