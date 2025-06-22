Clanns embarking on special journey to the Féile

REACHING across the county divide. The girls from Clann na nGael and Craigbane have joined forces and there’s a big, big day in the pipeline.

Following in the footsteps of a similar amalgamation among the boys, the decision was made this year to merge the U14 girls teams.

The clubs straddle each side the Tyrone-Derry border – Clann na nGael very much of the O’Neill County, Craigbane from neighbouring Derry, but they’re more than happy to extend the hand of friendship with a view to improving their respective fortunes at underage level.

Advertisement

So far it’s been a glittering success. The amalgamated team recently won the U14 league, and they also took part in the Derry U15 Féile, and their subsequent success meant that they now have the exciting prospect of of travelling to Castlerahan in Cavan for the Division Two regional finals on Saturday week (the 28th).

Fittingly, the management team involves club members from both Clann na nGael and Craigbane. Sean O’Neill and Anne Daly, both Clann na nGael, are joined by Mark Gormley, Conor Kealey and Tiegan McLaughlin from Craigbane.

Speaking ahead of their forthcoming trip to Cavan, Sean O’Neill explained how the amalgamation came about.

“We were a bit light on numbers to field at U14 level this year – it could’ve been possible but it would’ve been a bit of a struggle.

“We looked then to Craigbane, who our boys had amalgamated with last year and it had worked well, and we found that they were in the same boat as ourselves with the girls.

“We approached the LGFA then to see if it would be an option and they granted approval after the hard work of our committees and everyone else who was involved.”

As well as being a talented group of players, they’re hugely dedicated to the cause and get on well with each other, and O’Neill says that sense of kinship shouldn’t be downplayed as a factor in their success to date.

Advertisement

“We progressed into the Féile a couple of weeks ago, we won our group stage and then went on to Owenbeg for the final against Magherafelt, and we won it by a couple of points.

“It was nip and tuck. The girls have bedded in well with the older girls in our Féile team.

“I have to say that since the end of February when we began this journey, the bond between the U14 girls has been exceptional.

“The girls come to training and we have a bit of craic with them, but when the real work begins they knuckle down and ask loads of questions about what we are coaching them on the night.

“When it comes to the games they all know their roles, while working well together and supporting each other through the games. One thing for sure is that we will definitely have the loudest bench on the day.”

Another plus point to the amalgamation is that the girls are playing at a higher level than they would’ve otherwise been.

“We’re heading to Castlerahan for the Regional Féiles, it’s going to be a very good standard of football and the girls have shown that they’re well capable of it.

“When we’re on our own at Clann na nGael, it would be at Division Three or Four level, and the same applies for Craigbane. When you’re going well at Division Two level, you know the girls are in a good place.”

Finally, O’Neill was also keen to emphasise that he’s deeply appreciative of all those who have rowed in behind the girls – from supporters to club stalwarts and fellow members of the management team.

“The girls are very well-supported at the games be it home or away, there’s always a good following, particularly among family and friends, and we’re very appreciative of all those who have helped out.”