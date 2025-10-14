Clarke called up to Tyrone seniors

INTER-COUNTY NEWS

ALL-IRELAND U20 winning captain Joey Clarke has received a call up to Tyrone’s senior set-up on the back of his impressive performances for club and county.

Clarke has played an integral role in Tyrone’s surge to back-to-back Ulster and All-Ireland titles at U20 level over the course of the last two seasons, and skippered the side that overcame Louth in a memorable All-Ireland showdown back in May.

He also wore the captain’s armband for his club Donaghmore this year, and recently plundered two goals in their Tyrone Senior Club Championship quarter-final defeat to Loughmacrory.

Now it has emerged that the dynamic half-back has been drafted into Malachy O’Rourke’s Tyrone team, joining his Donaghmore colleague Conor O’Neill, an up and coming midfielder who made the step up shortly after Tyrone’s latest All-Ireland U20 triumph.