Clarke returns to Ardstraw for second spell

RAYMOND Clarke has been appointed the new manager of Fermanagh and Western second division outfit Ardstraw.

The north Tyrone club confirmed Clarke as their new manager on Tuesday morning. The appointment marks a return to Vaughan’s Holm for Clarke, who managed ‘Straw for a period during their NI Intermediate League days.

For Clarke it’s a return to management after a spell out of the game and the Fivemiletown man is looking forward to a fresh new challenge with Ardstraw.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for the club and that’s because it’s a good club with good people,” he said.

“There is something to work with there and I won’t be going in to make sweeping changes, it’s more about tweaking things here and there.”

Clarke isn’t short of experience having previously managed the likes of Enniskillen Rangers, Fivemiletown United and Monaghan United.

He takes over at Vaughan’s Holm following the departure of Andy Patterson during last season.

Lee Warnock took over from Patterson on an interim player-manager basis and Ardstraw rallied in the final weeks of the season before losing out to Beragh Swifts in a Division One relegation play-off.

Clarke is under no illusion that it will be difficult to bounce straight back up to the top flight.

“The first thing is to make sure that the team is competitive,” he added.

