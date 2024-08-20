Clarkes edge derby to stay in top four playoff slots

Edendork 0-11 Dungannon 2-8

VICTORY in this derby clash means that Dungannon remain in contention for the Division One title, while it’s the dreaded relegation zone for their neighbours from Edendork.

A flurry of late scores sealed the win for the Clarkes, after Edendork had cut the deficit to a point early in the second half. It’s a result which means that both teams have everything to play for at opposite ends of the table as the league reaches its climax.

There were sharply contrasting targets for the clubs entering this derby clash. For Dungannon, the prospect of maintaining their challenge for Division One honours was within sight, while their neighbours from Edendork were anxious to improve on their league position.

But the teams really produced an enthralling clash befitting of their decades-long rivalry. Swapped points between Darren McCurry and Paul Donaghy settled the players early, and the close nature of the proceedings largely continued as that first quarter developed.

It was Edendork who enjoyed the best of the exchanges at this stage. With Ben Cullen moving forward to good effect, and Conn Kilpatrick and Niall Morgan doing well at midfield, they made light of the strong wind that they were facing.

Fiachra Nelis made space for himself to score a great point and edge them 0-2 to 0-1 ahead at the end of the first quarter. However, their hopes of consolidating that advantage never really materialised subsequently.

Instead, Dungannon emerged with a blitz of scores to leave themselves in pole position. A short burst of speed from Ryan Jones saw him set up Paddy Quinn for the equaliser, and the Clarkes threat was further highlighted moments later when Dara Mallon made a a great save from Ryan Jones.

Darren McCurry converted a free, but it was then that Dungannon really took control. The grand total of 2-1 in the next five minutes or so saw them achieve a fairly commanding lead.

Good work from Ciaran and Kevin Barker saw Dungannon move forward at speed to set up Padraig McNulty. He made no mistake with a great shot to the net to leave them 1-2 to 0-3 ahead.

Points from Kevin Barker and Mark McKearney stretched that advantage to 1-4 to 0-4 and, while Conn Kilpatrick responed for Edendork, a second goal soon after maintained the momentum of the Clarkes.

On that occasion Oisin Cowan rushed through after taking a pass from Padraig McNulty. Cowan looked to have missed the opportunity, but his patience paid off and he palmed the ball to the net from close range. That left the away side 2-4 to 0-4 in front. Jake Ferguson boosted the Edendork total, and they sought much more of the same as they prepared for wind advantage in the second half.

Edendork hoped this would do the trick for them on the resumption. The early indications were certainly positive, too, as they came out for that second half with renewed intent. Within minutes, that five point interval deficit had been cut right down to the minimum and the game was very much back in the balance.

The Tyrone players from the St Malachy’s played a starring role at this stage. A brace of scors courtesy of Daren McCurry and a great Ben Cullen point boosted the confidence of the home team significantly.

They even came close to grabbing a goal, but Dungannon’s David Walsh was on hand to pull off a goal-line save. Moments later, Darren McCurry pointed again, and the stage was set for an intriguing final quarter as the score stood at 2-4 to 0-9 in favour of the Clarkes.

But things were to change dramatically from that moment on. At a time when Edendork looked more than capable of completing their comeback and pushing forward, it was Dungannon who regained control.

A series of points put them back in the driving seat. Patrick Quinn’s brace settled them again, then Paul Donaghy converted a free as Lorcan Mallon gave them breathing space on a score of 2-9 to 0-8.

It all could have been settled when Colm Corrigan took advantage of Paul Donaghy pass only to hit the crossbar. This reprive for the Edendork side ensured that the issue was still to be decided entering the closing stages.

Darren McCurry fired over to reduce the deficit to four again and, with a nunber of delays due to injury, there was still tie for them to battle back for at least a draw. However, despite the best efforts of Niall Morgan, the St Malachy’s suffered another disappointing loss.

The Scorers

Edendork

Darren McCurry 0-7 (5f), Conn Kilpatrick 0-1, Jake Ferguson 0-1, Ben Cullen 0-1, Fiachra Nelis 0-1.

Dungannon

Patrick Quinn 0-3, Oisin Cowan 1-0, Padraig McNulty 1-0, Paul Donaghy 0-2 (2f), Lorcan Mallon 0-1, Kevin Barker 0-1, Mark McKearney 0-1.