Clarkes scoring threat too much for Gortin

ACL DIVISION ONE

Dungannon 5-21 Gortin 2-22

LEAGUE champions Dungannon entertained Gortin at sunny O’Neill Park and had little difficulty securing both points, on a perfect evening, maintaining second place in the table just behind championship opponents Trillick.

Both sides entered the game, with contrasting fortunes, and Dungannon’s first half display was top drawer. The winners attacked swiftly, put serious pressure on the restarts and brought a level of intensity which Gortin struggled with.

Dungannon probably should have had six goals in the opening period. The second half allowed the Clarke’s to give game time to some younger players and rest others with an eye on a big derby game on Sunday against Edendork.

Dungannon meant business from the outset, centre back Conor Kennedy opening the scoring in the second minute driving through the middle to confidently split the post.

Paul Donaghy opened his account from the kick out, as Cathal McCullagh’s clearance didn’t clear the arc. Gortin responded with a Liam og Mossey free after McAleer had been fouled, but a huge hick out from Daire Martin down the stand saw James Quinn launching a huge two pointer from a Jones’ pass.

Two Donaghy points were spilt by a Gortin goal chance but Cian McConnell drove his shot high and wide. Dungannon were exerting huge pressure on the kick outs and reaped further rewards in the eighth minute when Morgan fed an inrushing Donaghy to fire to the net. Dalaigh Jones produced a super two pointer and the lead was ten in as many minutes.

Gortin did respond with Mossey and Lucas McGarvey on target, Matthew Quinn scored before Mossey won an advanced mark, his initial shot whizzed past the post before he tapped over. Martin was excellent from the restart and within three passes Mathew Quinn had the ball in the net.

Sixty seconds later McNulty teed up Finn Spence for goal three and it was almost four in the next attack, but McKearney blazed over. Ryan Jones did hit the net in the 26th minute and James Morgan also had to settle for a point as a rampant home side lead 4-14 to 0-8 at the break.

An early second half goal from Spence stretched the lead, before Conall Devlin made a welcome return to action following an injury ravaged season.

Remarkably Gortin dominated the final twenty minutes kicking 2-9 without reply with Liam Og Mossey claiming both majors. But Dungannon still comfortably in front at the final whistle.

Scorers

Dungannon: Paul Donaghy 1-6 (0-4f), Finn Spence 2-1, Dalaigh Jones 0-5 (2x2pt), Matthew Quinn 1-1, Ryan Jones 1-0, James Quinn, 0-3 (1x2pt), James Morgan (0-2), Patrick McKearney, Jamie McCarthy Conor Kennedy 0-1 each

Gortin: Liam Og Mossey 2-11 (0-6f), Sean Og McAleer 0-9 (4x2pt), Odhran Brolly & Lucas McGarvey 0-1 each

Teams

Dungannon: Daire Martin, Ben Gormley, Darragh Skeffington, Dylan O’Hagan, Dalaigh Jones, Conor Kennedy, Colm Corrigan, Paudi McNulty & Matthew Quinn, Ryan jones, Finn Spence, Patrick McKearney, James Morgan, James Quinn, Paul Donaghy Subs: Fergal Mallon for McKearney, Conal Devlin for McNulty, Christopher Slater for Jones, Jamie McCarthy for Corrigan, Tiernan Morgan for O’Hagan

Gortin: Cathal McCullagh, Peter Bradley, Daire McSwiggan, Cormac Bradley, Patrick McCullagh, Peter Keenan, Oisin McCreanor, Fiachra McNulty & Odhran Brolly, Marcas Havlin, Liam Og Mossey, Ciaran Brolly, Lucas McGarvey, Sean Og McAleer, Cian McConnell Subs: Daniel Daly for McGarvey, Shane Clarke for Havlin, James Kelly for Clarke

Referee: Cathal Bell (Killeshil)