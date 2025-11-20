Class act Teo claims Celtic crown

COOKSTOWN’S Teo Alin showed his class once again inside the ring in Belfast’s Devenish Complex where he overcame Lee Gormley to claim the BUI Celtic Super Featherweight title.

Teo, who turned 30 the day before the eagerly-anticipated Tyrone versus Armagh clash for the vacant belt, took control of the bout from the off, surviving a barrage of low blows from his opponent, which went unpunished by the referee before coming out on top comfortably on two of the three judges cards, while the third was a little tighter, but still on Alin’s side.

The victory meant a lot for the former Cookstown Boxing Club star, who sank to his knees when his hand was raised in the centre of the ring as he realised, after turning pro just 15 months earlier, he was a champion in the paid ranks.

“It was mad!,” he beamed. “I can’t believe it’s happened so quickly but a lot of it has to do with the support too. I’m getting these opportunities because of all the tickets I sell. People coming to watch is probably moving me on a wee bit quicker because they want to get you on shows when you’ve got a good support. I think that’s played a big part in it.

“But I still have to perform in order for that to happen and I’m just delighted the hard work is paying off.

“And when my hand was raised, it felt class, because it was the biggest fight of my career so far, so I was just buzzing to get the win. The place was pumping which made it even better and it was just good to get a win because I hadn’t won anything in about six years.

“I was always in finals and stuff but I always came up short so it’s good to finally get the win.”

Since turning pro, Alin believed he would enjoy more success than he achieved in the amateur ranks when he was more often the bridesmaid than the bride, feeling the longer, more tactical encounters would suit him. And he feels his title win vindicates that belief.

”My performance was good and it was a good fight too, everyone enjoyed it, they loved in actually. At the end, the whole crowd was roaring, even people I didn’t even know,” he beamed. “He was tougher than we expected, he got caught with some big shots and he took them well. He was definitely tough. And every round he caught me with low blows! It was just dirty tactics and then I actually hit him back for badness and the referee warned me!

“But it was good to know I am fit for eight rounds, at a good pace too. I was well conditioned for it and what made the biggest difference was not having to weigh-in and fight on the same day! From round four I was well zoned in. I started slow but I found my groove and picked it up as the rounds went on, getting better the longer the fight went. It’s a far slower pace and you’ve more time to think but I need to get better at that. I need to learn to be more patient.”

Looking ahead, Alin is going to take a week off before getting straight back in the gym, but with a family holiday planned for February, it may be the spring before he fights again.

“On to bigger and better hopefully!,” he exclaimed. “I’m not sure if my next fight will be a title defence or just another eight round run-out to get another one under my belt.”