Classy Clifford ends Stewartstown’s All-Ireland dreams

STEWARTSTOWN 1-13 FOSSA 0-19

Stewartstown’s dreams of glory were sunk by a David Clifford inspired Fossa in the All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final on Sunday afternoon in Croke Park.

The current Footballer of the Year lived up to his billing as he knocked over eleven points in total, and with Harps frustration spilling over they ended the match with just eleven players on the field, with four men seeing red.

Gareth Devlin was twice on target in the opening ten minutes (one free, one from play) sandwiching a brace from Clifford at the other end, though his opener was so nearly a goal after he serenely advanced towards the danger zone.

The teams were deadlocked on four occasions during the opening 23 minutes. Stewartstown edged two in front with the bullish Devlin converting on the turn and Quinn surging through onto Connor Quinn’s pass to drill over.

Clifford’s close range free and Hary Buckley’s score from an acute angle restored parity for the Kingdom men.

Dan Lowe then swapped points with Clifford but in the 24th minute Stewartstown swooped for the first goal of the contest. Dylan McElhatton’s speculative effort was spilled by Fossa keeper Shane O’Sullivan and Devlin was on hand to bundle the loose ball to the net.

Buoyed by this the Harps burst onto ther attack again as Macauley Quinn rattled over another score with relish.

Even after Clifford split the posts for his latest top notch effort, Stewartstown remained four to the good when Stephen Talbot cleverly worked his way through and finished smartly on his left, but right on the whistle Clifford scores to make the half-time score 1-7 to 0-7 in Stewartstown’s favour.

Fossa were clearly intent on cranking through the gears after the break and the Clifford brothers tagged on three points in succession (Paudie one, David with two), before Emmett O’Shea landed the go-ahead point with a ‘mark’.

The match appeared to have been turned on its head and with Stewartstown full-back Darren Devlin receiving a straight red in the 38th minute for an apparent strike at O’Shea, the Harps task began to look formidable.

Dan Lowe levelled matters with a free just before the three-quarter juncture, but it was very much the Clifford show at this stage with Paudie getting his second and David running through his repetoire of shooting skills by finding the range from various angles and distances with consummate ease.

Sill Stewarstown to their enormous credit refused to throw in the towel. Dan Lowe and Stephen Talbot both registered from play, while Gavin Devlin’s free left them one in arrears with three minutes remaining.

Unfortunately for them they just couldn’t quell the Clifford crusade at the other end of the pitch, with O’Shea and Buckley also on target. Sub Cathal Devlin did respond for Stewartstown but was subsequently red-carded after a high tackle on Paudie Clifford off the ball.

There was a niggly end to the contest, which suited Fossa who held a three point advantage. Gareth Devlin picked up his second caution, as did David Clifford, with Kyran Robinson also sent-off right on the final whistle.

The Teams

Stewartstown

Greg Kelly, Jason Park, Darren Devlin, Connor Quinn, Kyran Robinson, Mark Rooney, Gerard O’Neill, Stephen Talbot (0-2), Macauley Quinn (0-2), Dylan McElhatton, Cumhai O’Neill, Tiernan Rush, Dan Lowe (0-3,2frees), Gareth Devlin (1-5,3frees), Theo Lowe. Subs used: Anton Coyle for T Lowe (47mins), Cathal Devlin (0-1) for D Lowe (51)

Fossa

Shane O’Sullivan, Brian Myers, Fintan Coffey, Kevin McCarthy, Daniel O’Keefe, Paudie Clifford (0-2), Daniel O’Connell, Eoin Talbot, Paddy Sheehan, Harry Buckley (0-3), Matt Rennie, Cian O’Shea, Ruairi Doyle, David Clifford (0-11,3frees) , Emmett O’Shea (0-3). Subs used: Tadgh O’Shea for R Doyle (55mins), Mark Dennehy for D O’Keefe (60)

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway)