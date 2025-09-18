Classy Conroy helps steer Moy Ladies to Division 2 C’ship Final

LADIES DIVISION TWO CHAMPIONSHIP

Moy 1-10 Edendork 0-7

A QUALTY performance from Moy drove them to the Division Two Championship decider with Eimear O’Callaghan’s second half goal key to a six point win against a battling Edendork. Emma Conroy top scored for Moy with an excellent six points and her influence was certainly a telling factor to the outcome.

Advertisement

A tight first half had Moy ahead by a single point at the break with Conroy, the excellent Lucy McAlary and Caoimhe Magee among the points, with O’Callaghan’s goal coming at a vital time.

Loughmacrory 1-7 Kildress 1-6

FOR the third time this year Loughmacrory and Kildress were almost inseparable however when it mattered most it was the St Teresa’s who booked their place in the last four of the Division Two Championship.

The build up to the replay of course was tempered by great sadness with the passing of Hugh Gallagher, late father of sisters Oonagh and Mave Gallagher who lined out on Sunday.

There was just a point between the sides at the break and by the final whistle again just the minimum margin ensured Loughmacrory will play Aghyaran in the semi-final this weekend.

Lucy McCullagh proved to be the heroine for the Lough nudging her side two ahead heading into the final moments and that proved enough despite a late Tones fightback. Jodie Mc Crory and Katie Rose Muldoon were among the Kildress second half points after goals via a Kerrie Ward penalty and Annie McKenna left it 1-2 to 1-2 at the short whistle.

The second half was a low scoring contest. Points from Laura Duff, Cora McElduff and Aisling Logue kept Loughmacrory ticking over, while McCullagh hit 0-4.

Advertisement

Kildress did carry a real threat but an injury to Emma Gillen was a set back for them. At the match they were left to rue missed chances in a tense match played in horrendous conditions.