Clements delight at Omagh reaching showpiece final

MEMBERS of Omagh Ladies 1st XI hockey team will have to limit the portions of turkey, Christmas pudding and mince pies over the festive period given that the high-flying Tyrone side has reached the Senior League One Cup Final by defeating Ballymena 3-1 in the semi-final at Campsie last evening (Tuesday).

A splendid brace by the experienced Katie McDowell and a goal by skipper Laura White secured a memorable victory to send Omagh into the showpiece decider against either Portadown or Mossley on Monday, January 2.

Tuesday’s victory is the latest highlight in what has been stunning season thus far for Omagh. Nicola Clements’ team is sitting top of the Senior League One with a one hundred per cent record after seven games as well as booking their place in the first domestic cup final of the season.

Clements, who was appointed as head coach at the start of the season, is delighted that her players have a showcase occasion to look forward to early next year.

“It’s always a big occasion to get to a final,” she said.

“I knew we were capable of beating Ballymena because we had beaten them twice already this season but I must admit I was a little nervous before the game. It was a semi-final, it was midweek but I needn’t have worried the girls played very well.

“We now have a big day to look forward to and that brings with it the usual excitement in terms of the build up.

“It probably means we’ll be factoring in a few extra training session over the festive period.”

FULL INTERVIEW IN TOMORROW’S ULSTER HERALD