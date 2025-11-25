Clogher boss McKenna reflects on ‘surreal’ Ulster Final

ULSTER JUNIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

GLORY on the All-Ireland stage is now the next target for Clogher’s confident band of footballing heroes after a remarkable Ulster Junior title triumph saw them add more silverware to an already superb 2025 season.

The celebrations – after a narrow 1-12 to 0-14 win over Emyvale – began on the final whistle as the delighted players mixed with their fans. It was a special moment for the Eire Ogs who will be sitting their sights even higher in the coming weeks.

But first comes the joy at another memorable victory, one that concluded with a great winning point from Conor Shields to seal their place in the All-Ireland quarter final next month.

It was a marvellous occasion for the Eire Ogs, and their joint manager, Steven McKenna was understandably delighted with the team as they marked a first ever Ulster title in a game enlivened by a determined revival, the saves of Rory McElroy and that winning point from Conor Shields.

“This was some game, a surreal match and a great win for the club.

“We didn’t get going initially, but all the lads showed great resilience to come back and take the title,” said Steven McKenna afterwards.

“The boys dug deep and did well as the first half progressed because it was probably our own mistakes which caught us. A lot of that was sorted out before and during half-time and we knew that Clogher were every bit as good as Emyvale and they showed that in the second half.”

Steven McKenna added, “Conor’s black card in the second half was a big turning point, but the extent to which the team dug-in at that stage was crucial. We had gone five points down in the first half, and the period before half-time and then immediately after was vital.

“Those scores gave us confidence to know that we were still very much in the game. There were chances, and a few positional chances. I’m super proud of the lads for the resilience that they showed here and in the semi-final against Donagh.”

After winning each of their Tyrone championship matches by double figures, this provincial campaign has provided a very different challenge for the Eire Ogs. The narrow wins over both Donagh at the penultimate stage and now Emyvale have proven their worth.

They are due to play the British Champions in an All-Ireland Quarter Final and will begin focusing on that challenge when the dust settles on this latest success.

“This is a great win for the club, and unchartered territory because obviously we’ve never been here before,” added Steven McKenna. “We weren’t in this final simply to make up the numbers. There was no point in being here if that happened. “

The lads have shown serious character and the desire to go to the other level.

“It’s a great journey and nobody is taking their eye off the ball. Our community has rallied around with their spirit, we’re enjoying the celebrations, but early this week it will be about knuckling down and preparing for the quarter final.”