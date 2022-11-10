‘Clogher Bullet’ Farmer dies suddenly

Four times British superbike champion Keith Farmer has died suddenly at the age of 35.

The man affectionately known as ‘The Clogher Bullet’ had earned a reputation as one of the best in the business on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Tyrone’s finest was crowned British Superstock 600 champion in 2011 and the following year was back on top of the podium after claiming the Superstock 1000 crown.

The affable Farmer, who was based in Cumbria, added a British Supersport Championship to his list of honours in 2017 before clinching a second Superstock 1000 title twelve months later.

Following a number of injuries and other setbacks the local racer announced his retirement last September.

His brother David confirmed Keith’s passing earlier today (Thursday).