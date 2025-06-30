Clogher coast past their neighbours

Clogher 3-18 Augher 1-9

CLOGHER bounced back from a defeat in Cookstown with a dominant derby victory at home against local rivals Augher on Friday in Division 3A.

The Eire Ogs reclaimed the division’s top spot after defeating their neighbours, with many supporters from both sides in attendance.

The hosts staked their claim on the game early by capitalising on a two-point free courtesy of Ciaran Bogue after two minutes of play.

Clogher would maintain heavy pressure in the first half and took advantage of a wayward kick out, allowing Ryan McCaughey to slot the ball into the bottom corner to put the hosts a goal ahead.

After additional points from Bogue (free), Conor Shields and Marc McConnell, the St Macartan’s kept proceedings competitive by blitzing up the right side of the pitch and scoring a goal of their own via Aiden McElroy after 15 minutes of play.

The gap would be extended once more moments later as a relentless Eire Og forward line converted a further two goals. Eoin McCarron netted after a rebounded effort and Marc McConnell blasted home a powerful volley late into the half.

A resilient Augher team managed to convert before the half-time whistle with an impressive two-point free conversion from Declan Connolly, with nine points to separate the two sides at the break.

The Eire Ogs further cemented their superiority in the final 30 minutes as Bogue continued to pierce through the Augher defence, converting within the first ten seconds of play.

Bogue showed his quality throughout the match, providing the hosts with nine points, including a scintillating long-range two-pointer, as the full forward managed to find space under pressure on many occasions.

Augher were able to clinch five more points against their neighbours with conversions from McElroy (3), Connolly and Eoghan Keenan; however, they were unable to find a footing back into the game.

Clogher continued to dominate offensively and maintain possession in the midfield with centre forward Marc McConnell tracking back throughout the game to assist his defenders.

Tensions were high going into the final moments with Augher full-back Jody Kelly receiving a yellow card for a rough challenge at the 45-metre line.

Clogher capped a successful performance with a clinical interception by Darragh Mellon and a slick pass to McConnell, who cut through the Augher defenders and converted to cap off a dominant derby performance for the Eire Ogs.

Scorers

Clogher: Ciaran Bogue (0-9,1tp,2tpf,1f), Ryan McCaughey (1-0), Darragh Mellon (1-0), Eoin McCarron (1-0), Conor Shields (0-3), Marc McConnell (0-3), Michael McCaughey (0-1) Eoin Mellon (0-1), Fergal McKenna (0-1)

Augher: Declan Connolly (0-4,1tpf,2f), Ronan McElroy (0-4,1tpf,1f), Aiden McElroy (1-0), Eoghan Keenan (0-1).

Teams

Clogher: Jamie Callaghan, Ruairi McCaughey, Dominic McKernan, Emmett Hagan, Conor Shields, Matthew Callaghan, Eoin Mellon, Sean McCaffrey, Darragh Mellon, Michael McCaughey, Marc McConnell, Eoin McCarron, Ryan McCaughey, Cairan Bogue, Finbar McCaughey. Subs used: Vincent Lowry for McCaffrey, Kuba Insabner for R McCaughey, Oran Corrigan for Shields, Paul McCaughey for M McCaughey.

Augher: Sean McElroy, Emmett Neeson, Jody Kelly, Dillon McKenna, Enda Grimes, Niall McCaughey, Ronan McElroy, Cathal McKenna, Charlie Cawley, Eoghan Keenan, Declan Connolly, Jarlath McKenna, Darragh Kavanagh, Aiden McElroy, Rory Cassidy.

Referee: Stephen McBride, Drumquin