Clogher dash Drumragh’s promotion dreams

CLOGHER 1-17

DRUMRAGH 2-7

CLOGHER shook off the cobwebs after weeks of inactivity to dash Drumragh’s promotion hopes in an entertaining play-off clash at blustery Beragh on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

The Eire Ogs trailed the Sarsfields by three points in the early stages of the second half, but with a strong wind at their backs they blitzed their opponents with a stunning scoring blitz to turn the complexion of the contest completely on its head.

Clogher looked razor sharp in the early going, running with purpose from deep which helped to negate the influence of the strong wing they faced.

Half-back Mark Bogue set the tone when he registered the first score in the fourth minute, before Conor Shields burst up the middle to double their advantage

With Drumragh slow to find their feet, the Eire Ogs remained in the ascendancy and by the 11th minute they were four points to the good as Marc McConnell put the seal on some polished approach work with a score, and Ryan McCaughey tagged on a free.

The Sarsfields were badly in need of a score to settle into the contest and it arrived in dramatic fashion on the quarter hour mark. Cormac Norris picked out the barnstorming run of Drumm and he fired a rocket past Clogher keeper Rory McElroy at the near post.

Buoyed by this goal, Drumragh looked a completely transformed unit, taking a vice-like grip around the middle third and pegging Clogher back. A precise fisted pass inside from the athletic Montgomery enabled Martin Taggart to swivel and fire over the leveller, before Daniel O’Neill popped over a close range free to hand the Clanabogan men their first lead of the day.

McConnell’s classy strikes were a feature of the game (he slotted six from play in total) and he curled over a lovely effort to restore parity for Clogher again, but in the 23rd minute they were rocked back on their heels with the concession of another goal.

Advertisement

Defender Lee Brown created the opening for Drumragh, setting off on an adventurous sortie before delivering a sliderule handpass into the grateful Malachy McManus who sidestepped the keeper to finish coolly into the net.

It was a really engaging affair at this juncture, with another Drumragh back Alex McGlinchey earning due reward for his adventure with a stylish finish with the outside of the foot, but scores from Ryan McCaughey (free) and Jamie Callaghan meant Clogher were still very much in touch at the break. (Half-time Clogher 0-7 Drumragh 2-3)

While Clogher sought to make the most of the elements on the restart, their radar was off-kilter initially as they took a few pot-shots from deep.

Instead it was Drumragh who eased three in front as composed efforts from Kian Murphy and Malachy McManus sandwiched McConnell’s latest point at the other end.

However Clogher then kicked into gear with that match-defining purple patch, as Matty Callaghan and Conor Shields imposed themselves on proceedings playing in more advanced roles.

Shields set the ball rolling with two quality points, while Michael McCaughey also split the posts.

And in the 40th minute they jumped ahead as Michael McCaughey squared a handpass from along the endline for full-back Ruairi McCaughey, popping up in the other square, to bundle the ball across the line with his palms.

Clogher sought to hammer home the initiative as Ryan McCaughey slipped over another free and midfielder Sean Bogue fisted over under challenge from keeper Colgan.

Ronan Maguire stopped the rot for Drumragh when rifling over from close range, though he may have gone for goal, but he then did craft out a chance to raise a green flag for his colleague Daniel O’Neill, but his shot struck the base of the Eire Ogs post and the danger was averted.

With that opportunity spurned there was no route back for the Sarsfields and McConnell widened the gap with two super scores, while also teeing up Cillian Barkley to turn and shoot over.

To their credit Drmragh refused to throw in the towel but all they could muster was a late Taggart free, as McConnell recorded another excellent point before the close for the victors.

The Scorers