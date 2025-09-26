Clogher expecting tough test at Rainey

Ahead of their first All-Ireland League 2B clash of the season in Magherafelt, Clogher Valley head coach Stephen Bothwell admitted he’s anticipating a difficult opening fixture.

“It’s a tough one, we definitely got no handy came last year, getting beat down there,” he acknowledged.

“This year, we’re a year wiser in that league, but it’s the same as we said last year, if you’re not at your best you’re going to lose. If we play to near enough our best we won’t be far away with the result.

“But you have to be on. If you’re off at all you’ll be staring down the barrel of a bad result.”

With Clogher’s aim of achieving at least what they did last year when they reached the promotion play-offs, Bothwell knows a bright start and momentum is vital.

“We’d love to be in a similar position at the end of the year as we were last season but be more clinical in the end,” he said. “But Rainey is up first and that’s what we’re thinking about, we’re not thinking any further than that.”

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Rainey, Bothwell has boosted his squad with the arrival of Kiwi forward, Ryan Stewart, while Josh Kyle has slotted into the centre seamlessly following his arrival from Omagh Accies.

Meanwhile, Clogher’s second string returned to league action last Saturday claiming all the points against visitors Dungannon to add to their impressive opening result against Armagh.

Ryan Phair was the first to cross the whitewash after a good line-out and maul routine. Jason Bothwell added the second twelve minutes later, goaled by Thomas Barnett, while James Morrison crashed over on the thirty minute mark to leave his side seventeen points to the good.

An early yellow card to the Valley at the beginning of the second half saw Dungannon capitalise with a try and subsequent conversion.

In a move starting from deep in their own half the Valley would strike back. Started by Neill Cullen and going through many hands they swept forward, prop forward James Morrison made several carries before Dungannon halted it briefly. With scrum half Alec Howe caught at the base of a ruck Thomas Barnett stepped in and dashed down the blindside before releasing the rejuvinated Phillip Wilson, who starred with his running throughout. He still had plenty to do as he eased past two defenders to grab a well taken try. No conversion but a seventeen point lead. The bonus point try for Wilson and the man of the match award as well.

Dungannon now had a strong period and only for an excellent tackle by full-back Cullen they could have hit back almost immediately.

On the hour mark another super movement from deep with almost all players involved resulted in David Poyntz crossing for a great team try. Barnett nailed the conversion from the touchline.

For the remainder of the game the Valley were in defensive mode. Dungannon probed and probed again but were driven back by well organised and aggressive defence. Eventually their persistence paid off grabbing a late try and conversion to bring the final tally to 29 points to 14 to the Valley.

Elsewhere in the club the ladies won 26 14 in Banbridge. The 3rd XV won 11-5 against Enniskillen. The U18s lost to Randalstown while the U16s beat the same opposition. The U14s boys and the U16 girls and U14 girls all lost but great to see them start their time in rugby.

This coming Saturday the 2nd XV are away to Ballyclare while the 3rd XV are hosting Donegal at the Cran. On Sunday the ladies will welcome Ballinahinch to Fivemiletown.