Clogher hit nine goals against Omagh Thirds

Tyrone Junior Championship First Round

Clogher 9-17 Omagh Thirds 0-6

CLOGHER bounced back from the disappointment of missing out on promotion via the Division Three League by recording this whopping victory over Omagh’s Thirds team in this first round clash at Fintona on Friday night.

It was a one-sided affair for most of the game and resulted in what was certainly one of the most comprehensive victories ever in Tyrone club action, and perhaps even the largest margin ever.

But that doesn’t one little bit for the Eire Ogs. They will be focused on much bigger challenges ahead as they bid to make a quick return to the Intermediate ranks via the Junior Championship.

Omagh, though, did enjoy some spells of encouraging football in the tie, most especially during the first quarter when wind advantage aided their efforts.

While Marc McConnell opened the scoring for the Eire Ogs, Omagh soon fought back. A great two-pointer from Ben McFarland put them in front. Importantly, too, the efforts of Eoghan Rodgers, Stephen Mullan and Ciaran O’Doherty in the defence, Joe Miller and Ciaran Lagan at midfield and Eamon McMahon in the attack boosted their confidence.

But they received a setback when Marc McConnell grabbed the first of Clogher’s nine goals. It was a second chance for them and out them 1-1 to 0-2 ahead.

Omagh, though, were undaunted and their good start saw Ryan McGarvey record his team’s second two-pointer. That left the score 1-2 to 0-4 in favour of the favourites, and was as good as it got for the St Enda’s thirds.

From then on, Clogher gradually and emphatically extended their lead. As befitted a team with extensive Intermediate experience, they forged ahead. Ryan McCaughey, Conor Shields and a brace courtesy of Sean Bogue put them 1-3 to 0-4 ahead.

Eamon McMahon responded with a pointed free for Omagh, but they were then hit by a second Clogher goal. Barry McKenna palmed the ball to the net from close range after a good shot in from Conor Shields. That left them 2-5 to 0-5 ahead, and they extended the lead still further before the interval break thanks to three points in quick succession from Ryan McCaughey.

The St Enda’s introduced Ronan Corry and Oisin Campbell at half-time and both worked hard to try and provide added impetus. But the task facing them only got much tougher and tougher as those second thirty minutes developed.

There were just three minutes gone after the resumption when Marc McConnell got their third goal. Ciaran Bogue was wide with another goal chance just minutes later, as the Eire Ogs led siege on the St Enda’s goal. The efforts of Conor Shields, Mattie Callaghan and Sean Bogue proved crucial in creating attacking space for them and they took full advantage.

The fourth and fifth goals arrived before the end of that third quarter. Mattie Callaghan grabbed the first when he ran through to hit the net, and then the next one came courtesy of Ciaran Bogue. A sixth arrived just a minute later when Sean Bogue also registered a three-pointer.

They were also proving accurate in terms of points and Marc McConnell and Ciaran Bogue both added to their scoring tallies at this stage.

As the minutes ebbed slowly away for the St Enda’s, Marc McConnell got Cliogher’s seventh goal from a penalty. Two goals came within the space of a minute when Conor Shields and Finbar McCaughey fired home to complete their tally of nine in total.

There was little respite in all of this for Omagh. However, they continued to battle hard, and Ryan McGarvey, Leon McClean, Ronan Corry and Cormac McGinn all worked well to try and stem the tide. They were rewarded when Senan Doyle was fouled and converted the resultant free for what was to prove their only score of that second half.

Clogher, though, were always in control and completed the rout courtesy of further scores before the finish from Ciaran Bogue, Eoin McCarron, Conor Shields and Gareth McKenna.

The Scorers

Clogher: Marc McConnell 3-2 10 pen, Sean Bogue 1-5, Ciaran Bogue 1-4, Conor Shields 1-2, Ryan McCaughey 0-3 1f, Barry McKenna 1-0, Finbar McCaughey 1-0, Mattie Callaghan 1-0, Eoin McCarron 0-1, Gareth McKenna 0-1.

Omagh III: Ben McFarland 0-2 2pt, Ryan McGarvey 0-2 2pt, Senan Doyle 0-1 free, Eamon McMahon 0-1 free.

The Teams

Clogher: Rory McElroy, Sean McCaffrey, Dominic McKernan, Ruairi McCaughey, Conor Shields, Matty Callaghan, Mark Bogue, Barry McKenna, Darragh Mellon, Sean Bogue, Michael McCaughey, Jamie Callaghan, Ryan McCaughey, Ciaran Bogue, Marc McConnell. Subs: Finbar McCaughey for M McCaughey 38, Gareth McKenna for R McCaughey 44, Emmett Hagan for D McKernan 51, Vincent Lowry for J Callaghan 57.

Omagh III: Cahir Keys, Ciaran O’Doherty, Stephen Mullan, Senan Doyle, Paul Murphy, Eoghan Rodgers, Ronan Falconer, Joe Miller, Ciaran Lagan, Manus Doyle, Ronan Kelly, Dillon Chism, Ben McFarland, Eamon McMahon, Ryan McGarvey. Subs: Ronan Corry for C O’Doherty half-time, Oisin Campbell for B McFarland, half-time, Leon McClean for P Murphy 42, Sean McSorley for C Lagan 42, Cormac McGinn for D Chism 47.