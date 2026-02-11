Clogher leave it late to earn latest bonus point win

CLOGHER Valley’s quest for a second placed finish in Energia All-Ireland League 2B continued on Saturday as they earned another bonus point victory, this time over bottom side Enniscorthy at the Cran.

With their nearest rivals UL Bohemians losing narrowly at leaders Galwegians, Stephen Bothwell’s men have a four point cushion but know their run-in includes a trip to Boh’s next time out on February 28th and Galwegians after a home encounter with Sligo.

With those forthcoming fixtures in mind, Bothwell knew another bonus point victory against Enniscorthy was vital on Saturday and while it took until just a couple of minutes from time for Kyle Cobane to drive over for it, he was glad it came on top of earlier scores from captain Eugene McKenna, Matthew Bothwell and Callum Smyton, who was earning his 50th AIL cap on the day alongside Neil Henderson, David Stinson and David Maxwell, who kicked all four conversions and a penalty.

“Delighted, it was nice to get that try at the end,” head coach Stephen Bothwell beamed. “It’s whoever wins [the Boh’s v Valley clash] will finish second, so there’s a lot of work to do over the next couple of weeks.

“It’s no mean feat [to beat Enniscorthy]. It’s OK saying they’re bottom of the table and you should beat them, but it’s bigger ask to go and do it and with the bonus point. It’s a big challenge so it was good to keep the concentration, get it over the line and get another nil too, which is nice.

“We knew we faced all the bottom sides before Christmas and just after and we couldn’t do any more than bonus point all of them, which we did, so we’re delighted that we got that part of the job done. But it’s only giving ourselves a chance, that’s all it’s doing.”

With a daunting run-in ahead of them, that also includes Ulster derby fixtures at Malone and at home to Rainey, Bothwell feels their current momentum, which has seen them win their last eight fixtures in a row, will keep them in good stead ahead of the testing challenges that lie ahead.

“Momentum is huge, but we also know Boh’s have won the same amount – yes they lost to Galwegians, but they won’t take too much out of that. They are good and they are more than good down there, but as someone said, to go up, we’re going to have to win in Limerick at one time or another – either now or [in the play-offs] if we’re third and they are second.

“It’s the season, a cup final in two weeks time.”