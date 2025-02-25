Clogher maintain play-off push against tepid Rainey

A CALLUM Smyton try and four penalties from David Maxwell secured a vital four points for Clogher Valley on Saturday when they overcame Rainey by 17-5 at The Cran.

Rainey took an early lead when a fortunate bounce of the ball allowed them in for a touchdown, but from that stage on Clogher took control by playing the percentages.

“They didn’t offer much [after scoring],” Clogher head coach Stephen Bothwell observed.

“We knew they would go field position because of their big pack, but I thought our back three played superb and returned the ball really well.

“We dealt with them brilliantly and they didn’t cause us many problems, but the scoreboard remained close which always leaves you a bit nervous.”

The rearranged match, which had previously been postponed due to the cold snap that followed Storm Eowyn, was important for both sides, who are chasing a place in the end of season promotion play-offs.

With third-placed Clogher earning the victory they have now engineered a five-point gap over fourth-placed Rainey, while the Galwegians are a further two points adrift in fifth and the Valley’s next opponents, UL Bohemians are on 33 points in sixth, 13 points behind the Tyrone men.

With such slim margins involved in the battle for the top four, Bothwell admitted that Saturday’s clash was all about result over performance.

“It was a case of result over performance from us,” he acknowledged. “We need to keep the pressure on [the others in the top four battle].

“It was important to dent [Rainey’s] run of form and they have Dungannon [who are second] next, but we’ll just look after ourselves.”

Overall, Bothwell was pleased with his side’s efforts on Saturday and the previous week against Dungannon.

He is now looking forward to their remaining four fixtures, starting at UL Bohemians this coming weekend when he’s hopeful that they can continue to build their form ahead of the play-offs.

“I’m happy, we’re building nicely,” he observed.

“I’m happy at the minute: I’m happy with how we’re starting to play and the boys are getting more confidence in how we’re playing.

“Hopefully it will keep working for us.”