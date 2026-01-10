Clogher on the brink of glory

AN ALL-Ireland title to go alongside their Tyrone and provincial triumphs of 2025 is the major motivation driving Clogher foreward as they put the finishing touches to their preparations ahead of their big date against Kerry side Ballymacelligott in Croke Park on Sunday.

It has been a memorable journey for the Eire Ogs on the Championship front during recent months. Now the stage is set for them to secure the crowning glory of what has been such a brilliant season, and provide the perfect platform for the new challenges awaiting in ACL Division Two in 2026.

Teams from the Red Hand county have regularly reached All-Ireland club finals at Intermediate and Junior level since their establishment two decades ago. But, perhaps amazingly, Clogher are striving to become the first team since Greencastle in 2007 to win the Junior title.

No wonder, then, that the excitement is reaching fever pitch ahead of this weekend’s clash. There is a cautionary confidence among the club that they can go all the way, and make history with a brilliant achievement.

Key attacker, Sean Bogue, is relishing the chance to line out at Croke Park for the first time. But, like his teammates, the club’s management and the supporters, there’s an awareness that the focus must remain firmly on the match.

“This the dream of every young player to line out in Croke Park and we’re now getting that chance,” he said.

“I’m 27 now, and this is my ninth year playing senior for Clogher. It’s about enjoying the football, and days like this because they don’t come around too often.

“Our target was set out for the Tyrone championship and we got through, then the focus switched to Ulster and we got the win there. Now it’s about the All-Ireland and taking things one step at a time is working for us.

“It took us to the last minute against Tara in the quarter final, and Donagh took us to extra time in the Ulster semi-final. All the games are going right to the wire, and we’re digging deep each time.”

Ballymacelligott of Kerry present their opposition in the final. They won their semi-final by three points last weekend, and the tie renews the club rivalry between the two counties.

“Everybody is enjoying this now at this stage. We’ll not change anything for Croke Park. We’ll look at the opposition, see what we can do there and I think everyone just can’t wait to get out onto the field on Sunday afternoon. This is the best week of the year, unreal really.”