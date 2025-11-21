Clogher produce stunning late show

CLOGHER Valley produced a rousing late show in County Wexford on Saturday when they overcame an eight point deficit to seal a try-scoring bonus point victory over Enniscorthy.

Stephen Bothwell’s men had trailed their old foes 20-12 with five minutes remaining and at that stage in proceedings they were only outside the relegation position in the table on points difference.

But, within minutes, tries from Callum Smyton and Aaron Dunwoody, both of which were converted by David Maxwell, had transformed the situation as they went from leaving Enniscorthy pointless to taking all five points on offer and moving up to fifth in the table, one point off the play-off positions.

The first half was fairly nip and tuck with Miguel Byrne putting the home side in front with an unconverted try before the Valley responded with a David Stinson touchdown, converted by Maxwell.

After the restart, Clogher began quickest with Matthew Bothwell drawing them level with an unconverted score, but the tables turned when Davie Murphy dotted down two minutes later and when Kidd added a penalty just after the hour mark, things looked bleak for the travelling faithful.

Unbowed, the Valley men dug deep when required and with time running out they produced a grandstand finish as Smyton and Dunwoody both crossed the whitewash to seal a much needed and potentially season-turning victory.

