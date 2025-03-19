Clogher rugby club tries to get new pitch as numbers soar

ONE of Tyrone’s most successful rugby clubs is seeking the green light for a new pitch to cater for its ever-growing number of players.

Clogher Valley RFC has applied for planning permission from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for the new development.

If successful, the new grass pitch and associated water works, will be located at Creevehill Road between Clogher and Brookeborough.

Club official, Neill Irvine, in a supporting statement for the proposal said that its current two pitches are now unable to cope with the amount of usage generated by three senior teams, a ladies side, numerous junior teams and community event days.

“We have limited land ownership, therefore it was felt that our pitch location was most suitable for proximity to existing facility,” he said.

“Access to car park for future plans to inter-connect the proposal and existing footpaths to form a walking facility.

“Given our limited land ownership, the requirement for pitch size to comply with World Rugby standards, the unworkable topography of existing ground, we would argue that we have no reasonable or practicable alternative option.

Mr Irvine has asked the Council to give the application consideration as it will, according to him, greatly enhance ‘an important community facility.’

A variety of reports, including ones on the likely flood risk to the ground and public transport consideration have been prepared in relation to the application.

It will be considered by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, prior to a decision being taken by the council’s planning committee.