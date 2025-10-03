Clogher still have two more ‘rounds’ to play- Rory McElroy

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

A PLACE in the Tyrone Junior Final later this month is the massive motivation for Clogher as they aim to continue the momentum of a fine season so far in this weekend’s semi-final clash against Strabane.

It has been a roller-coaster campaign to date for the Eire Ogs. After the disappointment of missing out on promotion via the Division Three league, they have bounced back in impressive fashion. First came an emphatic win over Omagh Thirds, and then an eventually comprehensive disposing of the Clann na nGael challenge in the last eight.

But all that will be forgotten by them as they prepare for this weekend’s challenge against the Sigersons. Both teams have recent experience of Intermediate football, and will be hoping that this provides them with an extra edge if and when the going gets tough at Loughmacrory.

“Championship games are there for winning and thankfully we’ve got through two so far. But there’s a lot of improvements needed if we’re going to go further,” said goalkeeper Rory McElroy.

“But we’ll take whatever’s thrown at us and see how things develop. Any of Cookstown, Strabane and Drumragh are all quality teams to be in the semi-final.

“If we play the way we did against Clann na nGael in the first half of the semi-final then we’re going to be in real trouble.

“All of us have gone back to the drawing board, reflected on the quarter final and will take things on from there.

“The fact that we weren’t up to standard is going to be a big motivation for us. I suppose it’s good to have still come through, even when you’ve played well below what you feel you can produce.”

The Eire Ogs, of course, are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 Junior title triumph. The club has enjoyed periods of sustained progress at Intermediate level during the past decade and is intent on establishing themselves in Division Two sooner rather than later.

For the moment, though, the full focus is on Strabane, and whichever team emerges victorious can look forward to a final clash against either Drumragh or Cookstown. But, as McElroy explains, favourites or any other tags mean little at this stage of the season.

“This is probably the first semi-final that we’ve reached since 2018, so it’s a chance we’re determined to grasp,” he added.

“It’s good to be there and there’s a great buzz in the club at the moment.

“The outsider might have thought that we were strong favourites for the Clann na nGael game, but the way things worked out that wasn’t the case and I’d be expecting the same to be the case in the semi-final

“At this stage of the year it doesn’t matter where teams finished in the league because it’s all about making the most of the chances in the championship. Like in the quarter final, we probably should have been behind, but we went in at half-time and knew the importance of a quick start.

“We got a goal, created a wee bit of a gap between us and them on the scoreboard and that kind of kept us beyond reach at full-time.