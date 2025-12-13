Clogher strengthen play-off position

CLOGHER Valley remain fourth in the Energia All-Ireland League 2B table but they are now just two points adrift of second placed Malone after they earned a third try-scoring bonus point win in a row after seeing off Skerries 28-10 away from home on Saturday last.

Their current position is a much brighter one than where they found themselves just a few short weeks ago when they were within touching distance of the relegation zone, whereas now they are well placed for a battle to seal a promotion play-off place for the remainder of the season.

Again, though, they had to dig deep against Skerries, coming from behind to seal a comfortable victory in the end thanks to tries from Callum Smyton, Aaron Crawford (2) and Josh Kyle.

“We were behind for a while but it was a bad day down here. It was a game of two halves, with us playing into the wind in the first half but we shouldn’t have been behind in the second half but we were playing too long in their half without coming away with scores,” head coach Stephen Bothwell observed.

“But when we started to up it in the second half and put pressure on their line, we got a couple of really good mauls and got them over which was lovely give then day it was.

“And I’m delighted to get the result to keep the pressure on [the other teams in the promotion battle] and if we can get a win over Buccs [Buccaneers at home today] that will keep the pressure on, which will be important because you never know what will happen either side of Christmas.”

Kevin McGrath’s try, converted by Ronan Mulcahy gave Skerries a 7-0 first half lead over Clogher on Saturday and while Mulcahy added a further three points after the restart, it was the visitors who gained the upper hand for the remainder of the match.

Scores from Smyton and a Crawford brace, all of which were converted by David Maxwell had Bothwell’s men sitting pretty before Philip Wilson picked up a yellow card. Skerries were unable to capitalise on their numerical superiority and at the death, Kyle pounced on a dropped ball to scamper no less than half the length of the pitch to secure the bonus point triumph.

Clogher’s tails are certainly up at present and they will be keen to earn a second home win of the season later today when they entertain Buccaneers at 2.30pm.