This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Clogher will shuffle pack after making All-Ireland progress

  • 26 November 2022
Clogher will shuffle pack after making All-Ireland progress
Taine Haire cuts back inside and then goes around the Cooke fullback to score the first of his two tries.
Chris CaldwellBy Chris Caldwell - 26 November 2022
2 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY