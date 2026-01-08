Clogher youngster qualifies for World Masters

UP and coming young darts player Fionn McAshea, from Clogher, who represents the Fintona Q-Sports Club A team in the Clogher Valley Village Darts League and other local events has qualified for the grand finals of the Junior JDC Winmau World Masters.

Q-Sports Academy presented Fionn with £600 which the Fintona club raised from a bonus ball competition to help cover some of the high costs involved with travelling to the event, which is being held in England later this month.

Everyone involved with Q-Sports Academy would like to wish Fionn and his family the very best of luck but most of all enjoy the experience and safe travels to everyone making the journey.

Any young player interested in getting involved with Q-Sports Academy Fintona – 8-ball and darts -competing in competitions, coaching provided for all junior age groups please get in contact by calling 07563083572.

Tyrone Championships

Meanwhile, the official annual Tyrone Individual Darts Championship 2026 will take place on Saturday, January 10th.

The Tyrone Darts Championships is regarded as one of the best and most prestigious local tournaments. It started back in 2004 when Colin Stronge (Clabby) was crowned the first champion. Mickey Mansell is the most successful player competing in the Tyrone Individual Darts Championship, claiming six title victories. The current champion is Justin McGuigan, who defeated PDC Tour player Nathan Rafferty in the final 12 months ago.

Tournament organisers of this annual event would like to take this opportunity to thank and welcome Omagh-based Dart District for coming on board to sponsor the 2026 event.

The event will be held in Fintona’s Q-Sports Academy on Saturday, January 10th. For further information and entries, contact 07563083572.