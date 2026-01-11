Clogher’s All-Ireland dreams are crushed at Croker

Clogher 0-13 Ballymacelligott 1-16

THE Valley echoed to the sound of tears not cheers on Sunday night as Clogher returned home empty-handed in their historic quest to land the All-Ireland Junior Club Champinship title at Croke Park.

In the end Kerry side Ballymacelligott continued the Kingdom’s dominance of this particular competition as they outscored the Eire Ogs 1-8 to 0-3 in the second period, overturning a two point interval deficit to motor clear at the finish up.

Unfortunately for Clogher, the clinical edge which has been a common trait for them throughout this brilliant Championship voyage, deserted them on the biggest stage, as they racked up thirteen wides, several of which were gilt-edged goal-scoring opportunities.

Ciaran Bogue had a monster game for them, while others like Conor Shields, Jamie Callaghan, Barry McKenna and Marc McConnell produced whole-hearted efforts across the hour.

And while the pain of this defeat will be red raw for some time, eventually this group of Clogher players will be able to reflect back with pride on a wonderful campaign, which gripped their community.

Perhaps understandably given the magnitude of the occasion, Clogher were slow out of the blocks as the Kingdom boys jumped in front.

Midfielder Darragh Broderick thumped over a majestic two point free under the shadows of the Hogan Stand to get Ballymac off and running, and soon after they had another orange flag conversion by Jack Joy disallowed for a three man breach at the other end of the pitch.

Ciaran Bogue tapped over the resultant free to get Clogher off and running but it was the Kerry side making the real inroads during the first quarter, especially down the spine of the field.

Broderick and his centre field partner Aidan Breen both slotted over pointed frees, and with their confidence soaring full-forward Donal Daly converted in style to leave it 0-5 to 0-1 in Ballymac’s favour just before the quarter-hour mark.

Clogher were late to the party but boy what an entrance they did make, albeit belatedly, as they subsequently took a vice-like grip on proceedings, with Bogue conducting the orchestra.

His sublime two pointer helped to kick-start the Eire Ogs into life, before his captain Conor Shields followed suit with a composed strike at the Hill End to level matters up at 0-5 apiece.

The Tyrone champions were now clicking into gear as Cillian Barkey took Barry McKenna’s pass and stroked over the go-ahead score, and that man Bogue again floated over another classy effort.

There was an engaging cut and thrust to the contest at this juncture, with Adam Sheehy stopping the rot for Ballymac with a tidy finish.

After a subdued opening by his own lofty standards, Marc McConnell thundered over a quality point on his left peg, but it was Bogue who was really imposing his guile on the first half. In the 23rd minute he embarked on a slalom run which opened up a goal chance but his sweetly struck attempt went inches the wrong side of keeper Chrisy Lean’s right hand post.

Mairtin McKivergan fired over a ’45’ to reduce the deficit to the bare minimum and this remained the gap when Bogue and Breen traded frees. However right on the short whistle another Ballymac three man breach enabled Ryan McCaughey to slip over another free handing the Eire Ogs a two point cushion (0-10 to 0-8) at the turnaround.

The momentum that Clogher had built up in the second quarter evaporated though as the action resumed, with their play becoming increasingly ragged and punctured with errors.

Ballymacelligott took full advantage as they converted the first four points of the half to jump out in front. Their sprightly attackers Jack Joy and Daire Keane (two) each registered scores, while Breen added another pointed free to his tally.

Marc McConnell eventually responded arching one over superbly after darting into space out on the left, only for Ballymac half-back Michael Reidy to stroke over a top notch score at the other end.

With their wides total heading north of double figures, the match appeared to be ticking away from Clogher, especially when Broderick and Joy split the posts to ease Ballymac four to the good- 0-15 to 0-11- with ten minutes remaining.

Then came the sixty seconds which determined the outcome. Bogue galloped through again but his low shot tailed agonisingly wide, and instead it was Donal Daly raising the green flag for the Kerry men, capitalising on a Clogher mishap in defence.

It could have been worse for Clogher with Niall Collins rattling their crossbar, while both Ryan McCaughey and sub Finbarr McCaughey couldn’t hit the onion bag either as the Eire Ogs chased a lifeline down the home straight.

There was to be no All-Ireland trophy headed up north come the final whistle.

Scorers

Clogher: Ciaran Bogue (0-5,1tp,2f), Ryan McCaughey (0-2,2f), Marc McConnell (0-2), Conor Shields (0-2,tp), Cillian Barkey, Michael McCaughey (0-1 each)

Ballymacelligott: Darragh Broderick (0-5, 1 tpf,3f), Donal Daly (1-1), Aiden Breen (0-3,3f), Daire Keane (0-2), Michael Reidy, Adam Sheehy, Niall Collins (0-1 each), Mairtin McKivergan (0-1, ’45’)

Teams

Clogher: Rory McElroy, Sean McCaffrey, Eoin Mellon, Ruairi McCaughey, Conor Shields, Jamie Callaghan, Mark Bogue, Barry McKenna, Darragh Mellon, Sean Bogue, Ciaran Bogue, Cillian BBarkey, Ryan McCaughey, Marc McConnell, Vincent Lowry. Subs used: Michael McCaughey for V Lowry (34mins), Finbarr McCaughey for B McKenna (50), Eoin McCarron for C Barkey (55), Dominic McKernan for S McCaffrey (59)

Ballymacelligott: Christy Leen, Eoin Creedon, Daniel O’Shea, Eoin Moriarty, Cathal Dunne, Tadhg Brick, Michael Reidy, Aidan Breen, Darragh Broderick, Adam Sheehy, Mairtin McKivergan, Jack Joy, Niall Collins, Donal Daly, Daire Keane. Subs used: Dylan Dunne for D O’Shea (23mins), Darragh Regan for A Sheehy (59), Josh O’Keefe for N Collins (60), Sean Rice for E Moriarty (60), Brian Cassidy for M Reidy (60)

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (Laois)