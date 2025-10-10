Clogher’s McCaughey delighted to book final spot

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

By Niall Gartland

EIGHT years after a Junior Championship final defeat to Tattyreagh, Clogher forward Ryan McCaughey is delighted to finally have the chance to make amends following Monday night’s semi-final victory over Strabane.

While they didn’t have it all their own way against a goal-happy Sigersons, Clogher saw out the game strongly to book their spot in the final on a scoreline of 3-17 to 4-4 in Monday’s rearranged Junior clash at Garvaghey.

They came into the Championship on the back of a strong league campaign in Division 3A, even though they missed out on top spot and automatic promotion with a final-day defeat to Cookstown.

Ryan McCaughey says they’re going to go out and give it everything they have on county final day as they bid to win their third ever title at this level.

“It’s a great opportunity to put things right after losing in 2017, so we’ll go out and give it everything we have.

“ We were disappointed to miss out on the league, but we regrouped and have stitched together a few wins.”

He added: “We’re buzzing, we didn’t make it easy for ourselves against Strabane but it’s all about getting to the final so it’s job done in that respect.

“We’ll knuckle down, focus on ourselves in the next couple of weeks and see where that takes us.”

As he alluded to, conceding four goals wasn’t in the script against Strabane but Clogher finished strongly to seal their place in the final.

McCaughey said: “We were going ahead but Strabane kept getting goals in the first-half.

“ We knew we were doing good things. It was just a matter of regrouping at half-time but we still knew Strabane would keep on coming at us, so thankfully we got over the line in the end.”